The 15 best Valentine’s Day gifts under $ 50

Valentine’s Day gifts can be difficult. Perhaps you have just started meeting someone in this unfortunate time. Or your bags are still recovering from the vacation. Maybe you’ve already booked a romantic weekend getaway or a table in your favorite restaurant.

Your reason for not spending a lot on a V-Day gift this year is your secret. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to resort to CVS chocolates and $ 4 teddy bears, which it will eventually throw away (or burn if you split up).

Below we have summarized 15 of the best articles for you to share with your S.O. this doesn’t look like complete crap – but you wouldn’t ask for a refund if it didn’t turn out to be true love. (We roll for you!)

Rose Sea Soak Soothing Bath Salt

The wellness brand FRENCH GIRL uses ecological, sustainable ingredients and ethical business practices for the conscious consumer who wants to take care of himself. This Rose Sea Soak is made from six different types of salt to relax your muscles and mind.

BUY HERE: $ 22

Shimmershade eyeshadow

This eyeshadow with sun protection factor 30 not only keeps your eyelids healthy and protected, but with four beautiful, long-lasting, shimmering shades it literally shines all day.

BUY HERE: $ 24

Voluspa Japonica glass candles, set of 3

Voluspa candles are a luxurious staple for almost every home. This glass candle set contains three fragrances – Crane Flower, Mokara and Japanese Plum Bloom – in three elegant designs.

BUY HERE: $ 36

Santana Camel Suede Slide sandals

A pair of super comfortable and super stylish sandals? Buy her this. And a gift voucher for your nail salon.

BUY HERE: $ 22

Alphabet silver earring

A personalized stud that you can combine with other pieces. The Gothic font is a seamless addition to their jewelry collection, but it creates excitement. And you could be a real porridge and give her both initials.

BUY HERE: $ 45.20

Porter Glass

With this reusable glass from W & P Designs you can enjoy your rosé or homemade cosmos anywhere. It is made of durable glass and surrounded by matt silicone (in five very cute colors).

BUY HERE: $ 25.00 $ 18.75

UO Leo open front rib knit cardigan

Cozy cardigans are always in demand. And this ribbed cardigan with falling long sleeves doesn’t make her look like her grandma.

BUY HERE: $ 59.00 $ 39.00

Stella earrings

A pretty pair of drop earrings with a strand of pearls suspended under a gold-colored metal hoop. Incredibly chic and they don’t have a bad price.

BUY HERE: $ 18

Sandal / Rose Aromatherapy Perfume Oil

This compact perfume oil from the Australian holistic brand Yoke contains warm notes of Turkish rose and sandalwood, which can be easily applied when it has to relieve stress.

BUY HERE: $ 46

Linen bib apron

If you don’t go out on V-Day, you should be the one who cooks the meals for them. But she needs a good-looking apron for her future cooking efforts. Here it is.

BUY HERE: $ 36

Champagne problems puzzle

You know this old saying: Mo ’Champagne, Mo’ Problems. Maybe it’s not quite like that. Regardless, this chic 500-piece puzzle will leave your champagne and non-champagne problems behind (unless this problem is a missing piece of the puzzle).

BUY HERE: $ 26

Brightland olive oil

Brightland olive oil is currently the newest seasoning from Instagrammable on the market – but it actually tastes delicious. California extra virgin olive oil is available in two flavors: AWAKE (for “slow days and cozy nights”) and ALIVE (for foods that provide you with energy). And tell us that it wouldn’t look incredible on your tabletop.

BUY HERE: $ 37

Erinite gemstone pendant

This Erinite gemstone pendant is a perfect piece of jewelry that you can also wear casually. The chain consists of a 14-carat filled chain and an absolutely shimmering aquamarine stone.

BUY HERE: $ 48

Emma convertible belt bag

Do you know what women love Options. This makes this convertible bag perfect, since it can be styled in three ways – as a belt bag, shoulder bag or shoulder bag.

BUY HERE: $ 48

Volcania flutes, set of 4

A series of iridescent champagne flutes. They will look good on their table and toasting in bed.

BUY HERE: $ 48

