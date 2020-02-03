The $ 15 million project in Louisiana aims to improve access to rural Internet

GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) – In communities west of Louisiana’s capital, a federal project is setting up over $ 15 million in advanced high-speed Internet connections to improve online access in rural communities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that more than 200 miles of fiber optic cable will be rolled out to help 2,600 households, 12 businesses, and 16 farms in Iberville, St. Landry, and Pointe Coupee communities achieve faster speeds.

This is the latest step towards greater efforts to bridge differences between urban centers and rural areas. People in rural communities often rely on their cell phones or satellite internet, which is much slower and less reliable than cable or fiber optic internet.

“If students can do their homework at home and not at a McDonald’s, it’s worth it,” said Leslie Durham, governor’s representative to the Delta Regional Authority, during a Tuesday event announcing the project in Grosse Tete.

Star Communications Inc., based in Maringouin, will receive a $ 7.7 million grant and loan from the federal government. The company’s CEO, Tim May, expects the entire project to take about five years, starting this summer.

Once the process is complete, customers can purchase Internet access between $ 40 and $ 100 a month at speeds equivalent to those in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“We know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said Roy Hollemon, USDA’s director of rural development in Louisiana.

Around 494,000 residents of rural Louisiana, according to the consumer website BroadbandNow, do not have access to the internet connection necessary for the efficient operation of devices for surfing the internet, for e-mails and for other basic purposes.

The mayor of Grosse Tete, Michael Chauffe, said that slow internet speeds often deter interested companies. He hopes that the prospect of faster speeds could boost residential and business development.

“The old saying goes,” If you build it, they will come, “he said.