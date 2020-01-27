The 15 most overlooked muscle cars of the 60s and 70s

Muscle cars first appeared in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s. Although they were present in the 80s and 90s, nothing could really capitulate to the glory days of the previous decades. Some of the most interesting muscle cars were born in the 1960s and 1970s, all of which had powerful V8 engines. The muscle car quickly became synonymous with American culture and remains an integral part of American history.

However, due to the sheer volume of muscle cars that were built between the 1960s and 1970s, there were a number of vehicles that were forgotten a little or worse … were not appreciated. Here are the 15 most overlooked muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

15 1971 Plymouth Duster

The Plymouth Duster was a two-door coupe version of the popular compact Plymouth Valiant. The Duster was available between 1979 and 1976 and has undergone a number of changes until its bitter end. In late 1976, the Duster was replaced by the Plymouth Volare to compete with the more exclusive Mercury Monarch and Ford Granada.

14 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna

The Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna was a two-door coupe with a top speed of 179 km / h. The car was equipped with a V8 with an output of 145 hp and a cubic capacity of 350 cubic inches, which helped the car in terms of speed and reliability. Unfortunately, the laguna came over when muscle cars were on the way out, which led to a quick exit from history.

13 1970 Chrysler 300 Hurst

The Chrysler 300 was a big old unit, not to forget. It was also extremely powerful, especially because of the large “RB” V8 block that turned the car into a beast on the streets. The Chrylser is also famous for its stylish and somewhat useful bonnet scoop, which results in an aesthetically pleasing muscle car that now looks more nostalgic.

12 Ford Falcon 260 Termite from 1964

Muscle cars don’t have to be big, dark, and good looking. They can also be a little quirky. Take the Ford Falcon 260 Termite, for example. It’s a quirky little car that has won several awards on the racetrack and looked great in the process.

The car, modified with a 260 engine, was one of the fastest racing cars of the time when it was launched and won just about everything.

11 1966 Chevy Biscayne

The 1966 Chevy Biscayne was everything you could hope for from an average motorist. It wasn’t a car that you could get on the track, but a car that you could show your friends. However, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t powerful. The 427 cubic inch V8 engine ensures that you know who the boss is.

Unfortunately, the Biscayne managed to team up with some similar muscle cars, which led to the car being overlooked.

10 AMC Matador machine from 1971

The AMC Matador Machine was really a bigger and bolder machine compared to most muscle cars at the time of its release. Nowadays, the cars with only 60 AMC Matador Machine 401s from 1971 ever made are extremely rare. Unfortunately, the numbers seem to have shrunk, and it has been reported that few of these beauties remain.

9 1969 The Mercury Marauder

Look at it? How on earth was this overlooked? The 1969 Mercury Marauder was a breathtaking muscle car with an even more breathtaking and powerful V8 engine that could produce a dazzling 360 HP.

In fact, the Marauder could reach 0-60 in just 7.8 seconds, which was pretty fast for a muscle car of the time. Mercury’s experience in the muscle car world has unfortunately overlooked the car.

8 1972 Buick Gran Sport 455

Buick is generally underestimated, which is a shame considering that they have built some wonderful cars over the years. For example, the Buick Gran Sport 455 is probably one of the most neglected muscle cars of all time, especially when you look at the 455 cubic inch V8, which delivers a whopping 350 horsepower. For some reason the car didn’t seem to be connected to the buyers and disappeared into the dark.

7 1970 Mercury Cyclone spoiler

How can a car with the word Cyclone be forgotten in the name! Yes, unfortunately the Mercury Cyclone didn’t quite start, as Mercury would have hoped. The main reason was Mercury’s status in the automotive world, as he wasn’t really known for launching muscle cars. The audience was suspicious, despite a V8 with a displacement of 428 cubic inches and corresponding performance.

6 Buick Wildcat from 1964

Wildcat has to be one of the best names for a muscle car, right? The Buick Wildcat is one of the coolest muscle cars ever, especially the 1970s edition is unique. In fact, it was the 1970 edition that made the car a real muscle car with an engine, a 455-cubic-inch V8 that was considered one of the largest engines Buick had ever used.

5 1970 Ford Torino GT

Ford certainly knows what they are doing when it comes to perfecting the muscle car. For some reason, however, the Ford Torino GT is often forgotten, especially when compared to the legendary Mustang (which is technically not even a Mustang …). Despite its powerful V8 engine with 390 hp, the Ford Torino GT is constantly compared to its Mustang cousin.

4 1965 Pontiac 2 + 2

The 1965 Pontiac 2 + 2 was really a classic when it came to muscle cars. The best thing about the car, and especially the version from 1965, was the thundering 421-cubic-inch V8 with 338 hp. Oddly enough, the Pontiac was forgotten at that time despite various awards, including Motor Trend’s acclaimed Auto of the Year award.

3 1978 Ford Falcon Sprint

Unfortunately, most Ford muscle cars were overshadowed by the Ford Mustang. For example, the Ford Falcon Sprint was a beauty of a car with an exciting V8 engine that even put the Mustang to shame. Unfortunately, it simply didn’t attract motor enthusiasts, which led to a quick exit for the Falcon. However, it hasn’t completely disappeared, largely due to the Mad Max film franchise.

2 1970 AMC Rebel Machine

It is a surprise that the AMC Rebel Machine is not remembered as a muscle car because it certainly looks like it. The Rebel Machine was a rebel by name and by nature a rebel, especially in relation to its powerful V8 with 340 hp. Unfortunately, people tend to remember the Dodge Challenger about the rebel machine, which is unlikely to change.

1 1974 Jensen Interceptor

The Jensen Interceptor is unique in that it was built and marketed in the UK and may not be the ultimate muscle car from a technical point of view. The car, which was only available between 1966 and 1976, underwent a number of changes throughout its journey.

The 1974 version was particularly interesting in that it was available with a powered convertible top that was only intended to appeal to the American market. Only 267 convertibles have ever been made, which makes them extremely rare now.

