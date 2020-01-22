The 15 new vegan items that Pret has added to his menu

At the end of last year, London was named the most vegan-friendly city in the world.

A lion’s share of the 600,000 vegans across the country live here and that number has increased this month as tens of thousands of people try Veganuary to see if they can live without animal products, including meat, dairy products and animal products like honey.

It would therefore seem natural for Pret a Manger, in London, to choose this month to massively extend its vegan range to meet all these new recruits.

Since the launch of Veganuary at the beginning of the month, there have been a lot of good versions of vegan products, but it seems that they do not stop at the moment.

Following the release of its very first vegan croissant, the 15 new vegan meals and four new vegetarian dishes have been sold in Veggie Prets across London since Tuesday, January 21.

Capitalizing on another trend, you have the choice between two poke bowls, one of which replaces the traditional tuna with a sashimi-style watermelon and the other with spicy tofu. Both are served with avocado, edamame beans, pickled cabbage, carrot and radishes.

There are also five bowls of vegan smoothies with fruit and nuts to choose from, including one with a mixture of cashews, banana, coconut, cocoa and lemon garnished with granola, almond butter, raspberries, blueberries and Caramelized pecans called cocoa, nuts and berries Smoothie bowl.

Pret replaced the melody with a seared watermelon

(Image: Ready)

The herbal Buddha bowl has a base of brown rice and kale, mixed with roasted sweet potatoes, ribbons of smoked carrots and a chipotle chili sauce for a combination of smoke and spices, topped with a spoonful of humor, avocado and a lemon wedge from Pret’s.

Other vegan dishes include carrot and cilantro soup, Mexican-inspired sweet potato wrap, bowl of sweet potato falafel mezze, oats, and overnight smoothies.

Popular items from the Veggie Pret menu can make their way into the menu at traditional Pret stores.

There are seven Veggie Prets in central London, including Broadwick Street in Soho, Broadway near St James’ Park, Canada Place in Canary Wharf and Fenchurch Street, Great Eastern Street and Exmouth Market in the City of London.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

New stores will soon open in St Mary Ax, Cardinal Place and King William Street.

Hannah Dolan, Global Food Innovation Manager at Pret, said: “This launch is an opportunity for us to establish the menu for Veggie Pret, offering customers something different from what they have seen so far. now.

“We wanted to focus on creating new vegan dishes, so we looked at where we could use vegetables and fruit to add flavor, rather than making fun of meat or fish.”

Smoothie balls look and are appetizing

(Image: Ready)

New menu items at Veggie Pret:

Bowl Poké Watermelon Sashimi Style, from £ 5.50

Poké Marinated Tofu Bowl, from £ 5.50



Sunshine Mango & Banana Smoothie Bowl, from € 3.75



Açai butter almond smoothie bowl, from € 4.95

Raspberry and coconut smoothie bowl, from € 4.95

Tropical green smoothie bowl, from € 4.95

Cocoa, nut and berry smoothie bowl, from € 4.95



Humous Bowl, Sweet Potato & Kale Buddha, from € 5.25



Falafel Mezze sweet potato salad, from € 4.50



Chocolate, almond butter and banana smoothie, from € 4.50

Avocado, mango and ginger smoothie, from € 3.99

Raspberry, mango and ginger smoothie, from € 4.50

Apricot & Pistachio Night Oats, from € 3.25

Mexican-inspired sweet potato wrap, from € 3.50

Carrot and coriander soup slightly spicy, from £ 3.80 or £ 2.40 for a portion of side soup

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

Pret will have to compete in an increasingly crowded market with large chain stores offering new vegan options as well as huge national names like KFC, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s adding vegan dishes to the menu.

.