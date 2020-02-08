The 15-year-old soccer player was shot in front of his parents at his grandfather’s funeral

A 15-year-old high school football player was killed in a shootout in front of his parents’ eyes at his grandfather’s funeral.

Terrance Jackson, a defensive end at Deerfield Beach High School, died in the gunfire that broke out during a family feud, reports CBS Miami, citing Riviera Beach Police spokeswoman AJ Walker.

A 47-year-old Royce Freeman also died at the scene while another person was injured that was not considered life-threatening.

Jackson was reportedly supposed to accompany 20 members of his team on a weekend bus tour to colleges, but stayed behind to attend the funeral, reports Sun-Sentinel from South Florida.

Jackson was shot after attending his grandfather’s funeral and speaking. The GoFundMe.com site was set up to raise money for the teenage funeral.

“Unfortunately TeeJay was hit in the neck by a single shot,” wrote Organizer Carsandra Manning, Jackson’s aunt, about the GoFundMe Page that raised just over $ 1,300 early Monday.

Tronicia and Terrance Jackson Sr. told CBS Miami that they had witnessed their son’s death.

“When I got there I started taking off his bow tie and he looked at me and I said,” Terrance, just breathe, okay? “Said Tronicia.” He shook his head. I said, “Mommy loves you, just listen to me. Don’t leave me okay Just breathe, baby, and he shook his head. “

With a broken heart! I love you! Take a rest, my boy 😢 pic.twitter.com/xNa7Nw0pk7

– Trainer Adam Bernard (@nopainostruggle) February 2, 2020

Terrance Jackson Sr also said: “At that moment his whole life flashed before me. I can remember that he was born, I was there. And to see him take his last breath … it’s just too much. “

Deerfield Beach trainer Jevon Glenn was quoted by the South Florida Sun Sentinel as saying, “The children have a broken heart.”

Jackson’s death traumatized Tronica.

“My baby didn’t do anything. He never hung out on the street. He never ran with the crowd,” said Tronica Jackson WSVN-Ch. 7, “My baby played soccer, went to school, and played video games all the time. He has never been such a child. “

According to the Riviera Beach police, the shots took place in front of the church shortly after 2:30 p.m.

“Our investigators have several clues to this incident that killed two people, including a young person, and they are working vigorously on the case,” said police spokesman A.J. Walker said in a press release.

Although no arrests were made, investigators believed that the shootout was not an accidental violence.

“While the motive for the shootout is still under investigation, it is believed that it was a dispute between the deceased’s relatives who were buried,” the Riviera Beach police said in a statement.

The listening devices in the area, which hear shots, fired 13 shots.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook The church is “very aware” of the possibility of violence at the funeral due to a family dispute. He said armed security had been provided and a Riviera beach policeman was also present.

“Riviera Beach Police must also take responsibility,” he wrote on Facebook. “As a community serving the community, we called ahead of this tragedy and asked for your support. We have informed them of the possible violence. Our taxpayers’ money should ensure that we get what we need to protect our citizens and families. If we ask you to be there, be there … “