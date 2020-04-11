The 16.4M email ballots were missing in the 2016, 2018 election

In the 2016 and 2018 elections, about 16.4 million ballots were missing by email, according to data provided to Breitbart News.

In the 2018 election, about 42.4 million ballots were emailed to registered voters. Of the emails sent, more than a million could not be delivered, more than 430,000 were rejected and almost 10.5 million were missing.

The 2016 election showed similar discrepancies. That year, about 41.6 million ballots were emailed to registered voters. Of these, more than 568,000 could not be delivered, almost 320,000 were rejected and almost six million were missing.

“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. In 2018 and 2016, there were 16 million missing and undocumented ballots,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams in a statement. release. He went:

These represent 16 million opportunities for someone to cheat. Absentee voting fraud is most common; the most expensive to research; and it can never be reversed after an election. The status quo was already bad for mail ballots. The proposed emergency correction is worse.

Los Angeles County, California, for example, lost almost 1.4 million ballots in the 2018 election, while Maricopa County, Arizona, lost 408,000 ballots.

Likewise, Orange County, California, disappeared by 374,000 emails in 2018 and King County, Washington, disappeared by 353,000.

San Diego County, Sacramento County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County – all located in California – saw 1.6 million ballot papers missing email combined in the 2018 election.

Left-wing organizations, funded by billionaire George Soros, are spearheading a nationwide effort to keep postal in the state primaries and vote for mail nationwide for the 2020 presidential election.

Researcher at Government Accountability Management Institute Eric Eggers said national email ballots could send ballots to about 24 million ineligible voters, including two million voters dead and close out of three million voters who are registered to vote in more than one state.

