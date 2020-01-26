The 17-year-old Mexican star Eugenio Pizzuto suffers a horror injury just nine minutes after his professional debut for Pachuca

Eugenio Pizzuto had the worst professional debut imaginable on Saturday, suffering from a horror injury just nine minutes after his first club appearance.

Pizzuto, the 17-year-old midfielder, is highly regarded in his country and was part of the Mexican squad that finished second in Brazil at the U17 World Cup last year.

Pizzuto’s professional debut ended in despair

A few years ago, he moved to Pachuca in the Mexican top league. After impressing in his youth teams, he finally had the opportunity to make his professional debut on Saturday.

In the defeat of Pachuca in Leon, he was defeated in the 59th minute with a 0: 3 deficit from the bank.

Pizzuto, however, suffered a horror injury in a crazy situation just nine minutes after his move, with no player around.

Pizzuto chased a loose ball in the middle of the park and jumped forward to take possession and play a pass for a teammate.

But when he fell back to the ground, the boy’s leg appeared to be stuck in the grass and he turned around – players from both teams rushed towards him.

One player who wanted to comfort Pizzuto was Luis Montes, who suffered a similar injury a few weeks before the start of the 2014 World Cup, which resulted in him being out of action for nine months.

According to TUDN, Pizzuto suffered a fibular fracture and the dislocation of his ankle. Surgery is scheduled for Sunday.