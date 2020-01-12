The 1968 Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in `` Bullitt '' collects $ 3.4 million from a mystery bidder at auction

Loading...

Almost any classic Ford Mustang is worth a lot of money these days. But one Mustang in particular is worth a fortune, as the late Steve McQueen drove it into cinematic immortality over 50 years ago. The chase scene in his movie “Bullitt” is an on-screen car action icon. And that made this green Mustang from 1968 a real star.

“Because of Steve McQueen and the origin of the film, it is probably the famous moving Mustang in the world”, a veteran cinema car consultant who has placed vehicles in hundreds of films and shows of TV.

And now this car is changing hands, for the first time in over 45 years. After Warner Brothers was done with it in 1968, the car was repaired, repainted and sold. It was last purchased in New Jersey in 1974 and has been stored most of the time since.

Ford Motor Company was on its big discovery two years ago, when it became the automotive equivalent of King Tut, who went on stage at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. He then went on an advertising tour to collect raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease, of which the deceased owner died.

Her son decided it was time to send him up for auction.

When the hammer last fell in Kissimmee, Florida, the winning bid over the phone was $ 3.4 million. With typical purchase costs from the auction company, the mysterious bidder paid more than $ 3.5 million for a Mustang.

“I didn’t think we would go high enough. I mean, in the past, his cars (McQueen) have traditionally been worth about three times their value. If you took this car at three times its value, it would be like $ 210,000 So it’s a huge leap, “said Josh Hancock, an expert in movie cars.

A second Bullitt Mustang is also there, thought to be gone forever but rescued from a garbage dump in Mexico in 2017. It has not yet resurfaced, after being verified as the real deal. Maybe a second auction will be in preparation one day for this other car.

In the meantime, all the attention and speculation given to this famous Mustang movie has not been lost on the Ford Motor Company. For the third time in the past 20 years, they have released a special Bullitt edition of the Mustang GT. Not inexpensive at just under $ 50,000 before options. But it’s much cheaper than the most famous Mustang in the world.

