The 1975s announced a summer headline at Finsbury Park in London, in which they will take a number of steps to keep environmental impact as low as possible.

On July 11th, the Manchester Band is described as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen” and heads to the historic location – along with a preliminary draft that included Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and Pale Waves belong to Beabadoobee.

A UK environmental innovation uses traceable, sustainable HVO fuel from Europe to power the entire show and reduce its carbon footprint by ninety percent.

It is also the first time that a show in Finsbury Park is completely paperless and Promoter Festival Republic, in collaboration with Trees for Cities, will plant 1,975 trees in the surrounding districts of Haringey, Hackney and Islington.

Other initiatives include the return of the band’s sustainable t-shirt printing, which encourages fans to bring old The 1975 t-shirts to be reprinted with new designs.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 31, and fans can buy them here.

It comes when the band finishes their fourth album “Notes On A Conditional Form” after having recently postponed the release date from February to April 24th.

The band’s manager, Jamie Oborne, recently told NME that the band “has reached the finish line” – and that it sounds “groundbreaking” and “damn crazy”.

Next month, The 1975 will meet Dirty Hit label mate Beabadoobee in an arena in the UK and Ireland.

They will also appear at the NME Awards, along with previously announced artists Yungblud and Beabadoobee. The band will give a grand finale to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton, where they will conclude the process on February 12 with an epic five-song set.