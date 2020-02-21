[The 1975 are living at the O2 Arena – the strict rule on baggage and full listing of banned goods]

Subsequent the good results of their third album ‘A Temporary Inquiry Into On the net Relationships’, The 1975 are established to rock The O2 Arena on Friday and Saturday evening (February 21 & 22).

The Manchester 4-piece have been hailed one of the most exciting bands of the instant with promote out shows across the environment and this weekend will be undertaking at the popular Greenwich location in South London.

The pop rock band’s hits consist of ‘Chocolate’, ‘The Sound’ and ‘TooTimeTooTimeTooTime’ with their future album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ because of for release in on April 24.

So, in advance of The 1975 dwell at The O2 Arena we have vital protection and protection data for everyone heading.

Banned items

The adhering to articles or blog posts are not permitted into the grounds and any individual in possession of the products can be refused entry.

Anyone uncovered in possession of unlawful or contraband merchandise may also be liable for prosecution.

Foodstuff purchased outside The O2 to be taken into The O2 arena

Drink acquired outside the house The O2 to be taken into The O2 arena

Weapons

Ammunition

Explosives

Horns

Whistles

Drums

Fireworks

Flagpoles

Huge umbrellas

Any other merchandise which in our realistic belief, may well bring about danger or disruption to any celebration or to other readers

Experienced recording devices

Specialist cameras

Massive bags

Help canine are the only animals allowed in the arena

For most activities, significant flags, drapes or banners aren’t allowed

Something that displays inflammatory or offensive wording

Spiritual symbols of religion, wherever specific problems for entry (policy available on ask for and/or as usually established in just our discretion), are not satisfied

Bag Plan

Only tiny baggage (no much larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm) will be allowed into The O2 Arena.

If you’ve have completed a lot of purchasing in ICON and the baggage are as well massive to be taken into arena these can be dropped at ICON bag drop for £5 and collected as you leave.

You can leave bigger luggage / particular baggage at the bag storage facility just outside the major entrance, at a expense of £10 for every bag. All luggage will be searched and screened prior to being approved into the bag storage facility.

