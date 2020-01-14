The 1975 Matty Healy confirms the new release date of “Notes on a Conditional Form”

Matty Healy has confirmed that the release date for the fourth studio album “Notes on a Conditional Form”, released in 1975, has been postponed.

In an interview with Instagram Live fans, the front man said he was “sorry to be kidding you” and confirmed that the follow-up to 2018 “A Brief Investigation of Online Relationships” from its original release date on March 21 February was moved to April 24.

“We finished our album, so we were very busy,” Healy started. “It takes about three months or so to physically record a vinyl record, so I think it will be released on April 24th. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever. “

Healy went on to say that he was “really proud” of the album and that the band “loved it” before adding that he knew fans wanted to hear it, but “for the sake of a few months”, in the grand scheme of Things [the delay] don’t really make a difference. “

He also announced that the band will release four more songs ahead of the release of the 21-track album “Notes on a Conditional Form”.

“Me & You Together Song” will be released in two days, “he said, referring to the fourth single of the upcoming album.” Another song will be released in February and another song will be released in March and another song will appear shortly before the recording . “

Healy previously described ‘Me & You Together Song’ as a “really nice” and “sad” record.

“I wrote it for the film I started,” he said. “But I didn’t do anything about it other than doing this.”

The band has already previewed the new album with “Frail State Of Mind”, “People” and a new incarnation of “The 1975”.

After Healy revealed that The 1975 would play some of the new songs temporarily during their upcoming UK tour, he closed his Instagram Live saying that “Notes on a Conditional Form” “will definitely be released on April 24th” and “It I’m sorry to fuck. ” You over, but that’s just how long it takes. “

The 1975 manager, Jamie Oborne, told NME that the band “reached the finish line” on their new album “Notes On A Conditional Form” – and that it sounded “groundbreaking” and “damn crazy”.