The 1975 Matty Healy play solo acoustic Sydney gig for Bushfire Relief

1975 Matty Healy has released details of a solo acoustic gig in Sydney, Australia, to support ongoing efforts to combat the bushfire.

Healy had previously announced its intention to play concerts to raise money for relief efforts worldwide.

As announced on the screens of the current Laneway Festival in Australia, Healy will be starring on February 4th with Ruel, Mansionair, E ^ ST and Kučka in an appearance at the Metro Theater. Visit secretsounds.com for more information.

Photo credit: Karen Gwee

Healy spoke of his desire to help the Bushfire relief with one-man shows: “I haven’t talked about Australia yet, so we’ll do that.” We’re going to sell tickets, ”he said.

“I will try to play all acoustic songs. It could just be me or me and one of the guys or something. But that’s exactly what we’re going to do. I think it will probably be in Sydney. “

The band recently had to cancel their show on the Brisbane stage of the Laneway Festival (February 1) after he was hospitalized with a “serious illness”.

“Guys, thanks for all of your lovely wishes,” Healy fans updated on Twitter. “I’m alive and well, shit is just too loud, but I might see you tonight for a pretty quiet set that could be nice anyway!”

The 1975s were announced as the end of the upcoming 2020 NME Awards, where they were nominated for Best British Song (“People”), Best British Band and Best Festival Headliner. The full list of nominees for the 2020 NME Awards can be found here.

The year 1975 will take place with previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee as well as AJ Tracey and others at the ceremony on February 12th at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton. Tickets are available here.