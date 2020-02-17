[the-1975-seem-to-have-released-a-“digital-detox”-web-page-named-mindshower]

The 1975 have been directing enthusiasts to a strange new web page known as Mindshower.

The “digital detox” webpage is web hosting a countdown which operates out on Wednesday evening (February 19) at 6pm.

The nominal web-site hosts the countdown, instructions to ‘press’ and ‘bookings’ email messages, and practically nonsensical messages. “I am undertaking my thoughts and my life!” just one proclaims, though many others go through: “I really feel convenience and regard.” “I go!” “Peace again!”

Mindshower.ai has been hinted to be a 1975-similar undertaking in a amount of strategies. “Begin your have journey and locate you in our breathtaking retreat,” the only tweet from a Mindshower account reads. “Mindshower electronic detox places you again in handle. RECONNECT. RECHARGE. REJUVENATE.” The tweet has been retweeted by 1975 guitarist Adam Hann.

Start off your possess journey and obtain yourself in our beautiful retreat. Mindshower digital detox places you again in regulate. RECONNECT. RECHARGE. REJUVENATE.https://t.co/xZCuK0BFZX pic.twitter.com/CDmUt8PbIP — mindshower.ai (@MindshowerAI) February 14, 2020

Matty Healy also shared a photograph on his Instagram page, not instantly linking to the website, but giving the caption: “MIND SHOWER.”

It is not obvious however if Mindshower is major a countdown to the release of a new 1975 track, but the band’s manager Jamie Oborne has earlier confirmed that a new song from the forthcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ LP (out April 24) will be unveiled before the band engage in two exhibits at London’s O2 Arena, which appear this Friday and Saturday (February 21, 22).

Yes https://t.co/gAjXUFsrL6 — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) February 9, 2020

The 1975’s new British isles tour kicked off on Saturday evening (February 15) in Nottingham, and saw the band debut two model new songs.

New album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ arrives out on April 24 – so far, we’ve heard its Greta Thunberg-featuring opening observe, the raucous ‘People’, ‘Frail State Of Mind’ and ‘Me & You Alongside one another Song’.

The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at this week’s NME Awards 2020. The band then performed a exclusive 5-track closing set.