The 1975 video “Me & You Together Song” is on the way

The video for the 1975 “Me & You Together Song” will be released tomorrow (February 6th), as the band label has confirmed.

The single, which was released last month, will be on the upcoming album by the group “Notes On A Conditional Form”.

The 1975 label Dirty Hit shared a still image from the clip on its Instagram page today (February 5). Front man Matty Healy is sitting on a bed with a lighter in his hand. The flame flickers between his palms. “// M E & Y O U T O G E H E R O N V I D E O – M O R O W // L O V E”, they headed the post. See it below now.

Notes On A Conditional Form was due to be released on February 21, but has since been postponed to April 24.

Earlier this week, Healy performed an intimate acoustic set in Sydney to raise money for those affected by the recent bushfires in Australia. In the reduced performance, Healy performed solo on stage with an acoustic guitar while sitting on a sofa.

The show followed the front man who appeared in a hospital gown on the stage of the Laneway Festival in Sydney. The choice of outfit was based on the fact that The 1975 was forced to drop out of the festival in Brisbane after Healy was hospitalized by a “serious illness”.

In the meantime, the 1975ers will end the NME Awards 2020 next week with a special set of five songs. They will perform with other performers at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, including Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Slowthai and Mura Masa. Tickets for the event are available here.