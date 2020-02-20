[the-1975’s-matty-healy-bottled-out-of-inquiring-taylor-swift-to-collab-at-the-nme-awards]

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has joked that he was also scared to inquire Taylor Swift for a collaboration at the NME Awards 2020.

Healy, who previously revealed he was keen to perform on an acoustic album with Swift, mentioned he wasn’t eager to pitch the notion when Swift manufactured a shock physical appearance at O2 Academy Brixton previous 7 days.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Tunes Daily on Apple Songs, Healy said: “I went about to her. I was like, ‘Taylor, we need to have to make the file.’ No, I didn’t. She reported hello to each single person. Clearly it is Taylor Swift so every person was expressing hi there.

“She was just stood at the rear of me. I indicate, I have not viewed Taylor in many years so it was actually a seriously great place. But it, however, wasn’t the time for me to pitch my put up-rock Joni Mitchell project to [her].”

Remaining upbeat about the prospect of performing with Swift in the upcoming, Healy said: “She’ll do it. She’ll do it. She’s smarter than equally of us, mate. She is aware what she’s up to.

“I suggest, I signify she’s bought stuff like ‘Lover’ knocking close to as perfectly, which she was currently generating. We imagine that she’s heading again there. That song’s good.”

The pair first met in 2014, when Taylor attended a person of The 1975’s gigs.

Past week’s ceremony observed The 1975 closing points with an epic five-music set, and won the award for Most effective British Band.

The band – who also received the Innovation Award – beat IDLES, Krept & Konan, Bring Me The Horizon and The Massive Moon to pick up the accolade.

Taylor Swift also received Very best Solo Act In The Environment and teamed up with Billy Bragg to hand the Godlike Genius accolade to Taylor Swift.