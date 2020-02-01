The 1975s Matty Healy hospitalized with “serious illness”

The 1975s canceled a festival appearance in Brisbane and published a statement that frontman Matty Healy was hospitalized.

The band was set to play the headline at the city’s Laneway Festival today (February 1), but had to withdraw due to Healy after a medical exam informing the front man that he was “too weak to play.”

“We hope that we are back on the right track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thank you in advance for your understanding and apologies for the late arrival of this announcement. We’re all devastated to miss today’s show, but we have to put Matty’s wellbeing in the foreground, ”concludes the statement. See the full post below.

Due to the short-term cancellation, the Laneway organizers state that there will be no substitute for the artist. The psycho rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard from Melbourne is now performing on the Good Better Best Stage at 9 p.m.

Yesterday (January 31) Ellie Goulding hit Healy back after criticizing her in an interview recently.

“The artists, whose single streams are in the billions, don’t necessarily buy their albums. Ellie Goulding, people listen to their music in the gym and they listen to playlists,” said Healy.

Later, when Goulding appeared in her Instagram stories, The 1975 drew her attention to her album sales. “

The 1975s are expected to close the NME Awards 2020 on February 12th.