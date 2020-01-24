The 2 pm MV “My House” suddenly reborn in popularity 5 years after its release

Five years after its release, “My House” at 2 p.m. is suddenly back in the spotlight!

2PM released the hit song “My House” for the first time in 2015, as the title of their fifth studio album “No. 5 ”, with music and lyrics written by Jun.K.

Despite the fact that half of the group members are currently serving in the military (Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung are all serving, while Taecyeon was terminated last year and Jun.K completed service earlier this year month), and even though 2PM hasn’t been able to promote as a full band since 2016, the clip for “My House” is experiencing an unexpected resurgence in popularity in 2020.

The lavish fairytale-inspired clip suddenly saw a spike of views and commentary, drawing attention to a forgotten gem – and causing people to search for old 2-hour videos taken by fans performing the song.

To celebrate the sudden attention received by the video clip, JYP Entertainment released a special 14-hour “bonus video” performing “My House” during their “House Party” concert prior to member enrollment.

Check out the superb 2 PM clip for “My House” and their new concert performance clip below!

