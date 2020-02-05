The 20 best Avenged Sevenfold numbers ever

Numerous office arguments, last-minute rearrangements and extensive PowerPoint presentations with many deathbats were needed. We have collected the 20 best Avenged Sevenfold songs that have been born in the two decades of one of the greatest modern bands of metal. And then they ranked.

From the songs they broke to their most daring sonic experiments, we present the ultimate, career-wide countdown of all things A7X.

20. Warmness On The Soul (Sounding The Seventh Trumpet, 2001)

The fact that Avenged still occasionally flirts with an instrumental version of this song during their live shows shows what a lasting impact it has had. A piano-led love song that swings halfway halfway in heavy metal power balladry, it not only offered fans a glimpse into the softer side of Avenged, but also showed that they knew how to turn the cheese on in style when they had to. Come on, you still can’t hear that second verse with a partner without bursting into vocal harmonies. The band was so confident, it served as the hub of their very first EP in the spring of 2001 and launched a spectacular low-budget video. Bless them.

19. Shepherd Of Fire (Hail To The King, 2013)

Avenged Sevenfold uncovered their ambitions in stadium format with their sixth studio album Hail To The King – a fire-breathing, throbbing beast full of big-ass riffs and rumbling grooves. It turned out to be divided for some sections of the metal community – especially this war means a bit dull because of the shameless similarities with Black Album era Metallica – but for those looking for a no-nonsense, kickass heavy metal album, the band had beaten gold. And rarely more than on the album’s opener, all clattering drums, spinning bubbles and pounding groove. Textually speaking, the band fully embraced the hell fire and sulfur approach that featured many of their early material. It was a simple formula that helped make the album the first number one in the UK ever.

18. Sidewinder (City Of Evil, 2005)

Sidewinder is often overlooked, but always deserves its place in a list of all respecting Avenged fans, and is a sinister, gliding animal that fits well with its namesake. “You can feel my power destroying you, right in the heart of the poisonous bite,” hisses Shadows, using as many snake references and metaphors as he can in what seems to be a song written about an unnamed subject that is, Frank, kind of a slimy pussy. That is probably hard for snakes. They are not even slimy. Yet the song reveals more and more layers as it progresses, swinging in Iron Maiden-like gallops, acoustic accents and, finally, full flamenco. It is the sound of a band that has an absolute blast and, not for the first or last time, the refusal to restrain itself when it comes to pushing as many turns to the left as possible.

17. Trashed And Scattered (City Of Evil, 2005)

Avenged Sevenfold were never really the ones to wrap around their necks, right? On this, one of the most proud (and loud) challenging songs of the OC of the City Of Evil era, the band seemed to be focusing on everyone who had stood in their way. However, it was unclear who had sustained their fire. Could it have been the press (“Keep writing, you just rap yourself”)? Cynics in the scene (“Don’t try to judge me or shoot me”)? People who laugh from the band (“Get on me, damn parasite and I’m going to get you out”)? For whomever they were sitting, they did not do it silently, which is probably why they wrote an absolute ripper of a song to belong.

16. Critical Acclaim (Avenged Sevenfold, 2007)

Critical Acclaim is a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne’s classic Mr. Crowley with a creepy organ intro and quickly set the tone for an album that would be filled to the brim with atmospheric bloom, changing moods and more experimenting than ever. It also found that The Rev was an essential part of the Avenged machine by offering one of the rarest tricks of metal: a drummer singing the chorus. The rest of the song contains many of those unmistakable, revolution-driven, mid-00s Avenged stumps, supported by crunching riffs, judgmental groove and a particularly vitriolic version of Shadows, the frontman practically apoplectic as he rages on those who criticize the US from within. “They have never contributed to the country they like to criticize,” he rages. Tell us what you really think, buddy!

15. God Damn (The Stage, 2016)

Avenged looked at life’s big questions as they approached their extensive and gradually tinted seventh studio album. It resulted in a record that, even by their elevated standards, was conceptually charged and layered – which is probably why God Damn served as a perfectly placed, heads-down, tits-out metal banger. The only song on the album that arrives within four minutes is a relentless, neck-breaking song that mixes abrasive, Slipknot-style riffs with sprinkles of NWOBHM-tinted guitar harmonies and some thunderous drumming by recently joined and former Bad Religion sticksman Brooks Wackerman. For a band that apparently left the sensitivities of their meat on the album Hail To The King, it was good to know that they could still press the pedal and just throw away the good things when they liked it.

14. Burn It Down (City Of Evil, 2005)

The first song that was officially released by City Of Evil showed Avenged with influences from the 80s in style, insanely pompous twin guitar attacks and galloping drums that set the tone for what was to come. That said, it was definitely not all NWOBHM aping cheese – Shadows ‘WOOOOOOAH-YEAAAH!’ Cuts so much into a groove because of a malfunction that Vinnie Paul would have wondered if the band had thrown one of his old brothers into demos. The multi-harmonized vocals of the band over certain parts of the song also pointed to the deeply layered delicacies that would come on the album. Although not as celebrated as other parts of the City Of Evil album, it remains a damn good song in itself and served as the perfect taste for the future.

13. Chapter Four (Waking The Fallen, 2003)

Although the original Chapter Four demo that the band produced was decent, the end product was not only a lot better, but almost unrecognizable. Beefed up, cut up, patched up, trimmed and delayed just a little bit to let those big-ass riffs breathe a bit, the final version of the song eventually became one of the striking moments of Waking The Fallen and, for many, the number that defined the early years of Avenged. As with much of the band’s material at the time, it was heavy metal that sneaked through the gates of metalcore, while epic twins roamed around puffing hardcore riffs and a typically fierce performance from The Rev, smacking his kit of smithereens like it owed him money. And we enjoyed every second of it.

12. Afterlife (Avenged Sevenfold, 2007)

One of The Rev’s most beloved compositions surprised everyone – including the band. “Jimmy was actually AWOL for a while,” Zacky recalled. “He came one day and said,” I have a song for you. “Little did we know that he had this full song that he had been hoarded away in his house. We heard it and fell out.”

As with many of The Rev’s brews, Afterlife was multi-layered, but contagious as a fuck. Its pop sensitivities were supported by immense musical craftsmanship and a sense of gloom carried by the subject: a man who has achieved the hereafter and implores that he has unfinished business on earth. The beautiful orchestral elements of the song were recorded live in the studio with arranger and frequent Danny Elfman employee, Marc Mann – and that’s not all he contributed to the album …

11. A Little Piece Of Heaven (Avenged Sevenfold, 2007)

A Little Piece Of Heaven sounded like the soundtrack of a Tim Burton movie that was never there, and finally Full Danny Elfman, where the legendary composer was channeled to the max by taking his former Oingo Boingo staff Steve Bartek and Marc Mann for the ride. Roping in creepy piano tinklings, violas, trombones, clarinets, a choir – hell even a saxophone or two pops up – it bounces along with equal parts of calamity and melancholy, eventually exploding in a blizzard of demented horns, drums, shouts and strings. It will not surprise you that this song, like so many other unique moments from Avenged, came mainly from The Rev.

“It was a magic power of Jimmy’s genius,” confirms Syn today. “He had these parts in mind and always played the piano. When there was a damn piano, he always played it and it would always be original stuff. He would attract a damn crowd of all our friends and we couldn’t wait to hear the new shit. Then he wanted to finish it because the momentum started to get and he really got a kick out of the chorus. Jimmy wasn’t the man who needed a pat on the back, but he was really proud of that chorus. It was also a bit of a joke; if he would sing it, kind of like Scooby-Doo. He thought it was such a cheesy kind of jingle, so catchy and so syrupy. He just thought it was so funny to put it next to the text. We all loved it. “