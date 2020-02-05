The 20 streets of Croydon most prone to anti-social behavior

The 20 worst places in Croydon for anti-social behavior have been revealed.

High Street in the city center was unsurprising – because of the number of people crossing it – designated as the route where police received the most reports of anti-social behavior (122) throughout 2019 .

No other sector has seen as many reported incidents.

Anti-social behavior includes vandalism, graffiti and fly posters, alcohol consumption on the streets and dumping of garbage, as well as nuisance from neighbors, begging and prostitution.

After High Street, the second most unfavorable area for antisocial behavior was in or around the neighboring Whitgift Center, with 95 incidents reported.

This was followed by 90 cases recorded around Wellington Road, Broad Green, 87 reports to Panton Close, West Croydon, and 77 recorded on or near Roman Way, by Wandle Park.

The Croydon Council installed a new video surveillance camera in the city center, on Charles Street, in November 2019 following complaints about the careless parking of Q-Park parking lot.

Drivers had difficulty entering and leaving the parking lot due to vehicles blocking entrances and exits.

Complaints have also been made regarding noise from customers in neighboring locations.

The camera will remain in place until mid-February, when its position will be reviewed.

At the end of 2019, other temporary cameras were located at London Road, Oakfield Road, North End, Poplar Road, The Queen’s Gardens and College Green.

The anti-social behavior figures come from analysis of data from the Home Office’s UK police website, which shows details of each crime recorded by the police, as well as where it happened.

British police say the crime scenes at street level “are only an approximation of where the actual crimes took place, they are not the exact locations”.

This means that crimes may have taken place in the surrounding streets where they are recorded.

However, the figures give us an idea of ​​the areas of the city where incidents are most likely to occur.

Across the country, the worst place for anti-social behavior in 2019 was at Stansted Airport, where 369 cases of anti-social behavior were recorded there during the year.

Figures exclude a number of police forces that did not report the value of a full year of data.

They were the Bedfordshire police, the British transport police, the City of London police, the Greater Manchester police and the Thames Valley police.

Location (on-site or nearby) Number of incidents reported High Street, downtown

122

Whitgift Center

95

Wellington Road, Broad Green

90

Panton Close, West Croydon

87

Roman road, by Wandle Park

77

College Road, downtown

75

Lansdowne Road

72 Metro near Selhurst station 60

Park Street, downtown

58 Thornton Heath High Street 52 Mint Walk, city center 52 South End, South Croydon 49 Parking area at Central Parade in New Addington 48

Willett Place, Thornton Heath

48 Parking lot off Billinton Hill, East Croydon 47

Purley way

46 Bedford Park, West Croydon 43 Newgate, West Croydon 43 Poplar Walk, West Croydon 40 Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath 37.