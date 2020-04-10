The 2018 Panda Bear’s Sydney Opera House will receive its premiere broadcast

The intimate performance of Panda Bear at the 2018 Sydney Opera House Live Studio will premiere live today (April 10).

The show was Panda Bear’s bear – real name Noah Lennox – made his Australian debut. The live broadcast is part of the Sydney Opera House’s “Digital Season”, which hosts a weekly program of full-length performances, live recordings and unreleased footage from the Opera House archives during the closure due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The Lennox live broadcast will start at 10:00 AM GMT / 8: 00PEST AEST. You can watch it below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcMukIB0WzY (/ embed)

Complete with new concert footage includes an interview with Lennox and Sydney Opera’s contemporary music director Ben Marshall last year. After decades with experimenters from Baltimore Animal Collective, Lennox spoke about his indecisive approach to performing solo.

“It’s a little scarier for me, but I like it, yes,” he said.

“I just don’t like being a lot of performers, and I like the way they (on the DJ stage) equate, do, bring everyone to the same place. It seems to me that I go with a performance. I dig a similar aspect of the pedestal. “

In 2019, Lennox released their latest album as Panda Bear, entitled “Buoys.” NME gave it three stars, saying that Lennox had become “a pop-oriented artist with an ear of absurdity.”