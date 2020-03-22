The 2020 AFL Period Has Been Suspended Owing To Coronavirus

The 2020 AFL year has been formally postponed, with golf equipment staying instructed that the competitors has been suspended “indefinitely” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a push conference on Sunday afternoon, AFL CEO Gillion McLachlan announced the season’s postponement after just a person round of games.

The news was damaged by reporter Damian Barrett soon right before Gillion’s media tackle at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

AFL to brief clubs this afternoon on the remaining matches of 2020. Round a single matches to be completed now. I can’t see Rd2 starting. More to arrive

McLachlan also introduced the selection to terminate the NAB AFL Women’s time in the middle of the semi-finals, with no premiership to be handed out for the games played in 2020.

The AFL time will be instantly postponed next the conclusion of today’s Hawthorn vs Brisbane and West Coastline vs Melbourne video games.

All AFL golf equipment were educated of the determination prior to the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

McLachlan asserted that the season has been postponed until finally at least Might 31 2020, with the risk of a further more suspension if the coronavirus pandemic is not under regulate by the time a selection is designed in late April.

The AFL stays dedicated to participating in the remaining matches in the 2020 season, which has been decreased to 144 matches (17 rounds) as the time was shortened as the coronavirus health crisis proceeds to mature.

The move arrives just after the overall to start with round of the year was played in vacant stadiums as the government’s large event ban prevented crowds of in excess of 500 individuals.

