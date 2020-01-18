The 2020 Bears vision: It is imperative that the TE Corps make far more contributions to national sport

Feel free to discuss whether the bears were too fast and loose to start the 2019 season, and believe in the narrow limits in which Trey Burton was undergoing surgery, Adam Shaheen had not started at all, and Bradley Sowell’s change of position from Swing OT was the most notable addition. Undeniably at the end of the season: the almost non-existent production of Bears tight ends was a huge disadvantage for the whole offensive.

Burton scored 84 points less in eight games with 14 catches before being sent off due to a hip injury due to his failed sports hernia surgery. Shaheen was even less productive in 9:74 in eight games before hitting a healthy scratch in week 10 and joining Burton with a mysterious foot injury at the end of the season. Sowell had more touchdowns (1) in tackle than catches as a close end.

2019 fact: What was left after the three disappointments mentioned? A trio of former college free agents, veteran special teams like Ben Braunecker, rookie WR converter Jesper Horsted and week-2 waivers claim that JP Holtz did most of the bear’s with 91 (!) Fewer yards in the season. Tight-end released.

In contrast, there were 40 different examples in one year without success, which were written by 18 different tight ends and involved at least 91 yards in one game.

Burton – who surpassed his season by a total of 84 yards in two games in 2018 – receives a pass, as do the bears for their trust in him. Few predicted that he would essentially lose the second year of a $ 32 million four-year contract after making a solid, if not spectacular, debut as a full-time starter in the NFL.

However, many of us realized how precarious the “Y” TE spot entered a season with Super Bowl ambitions, since Shaheen had shown little since being 45th overall three years ago.

And Shaheen’s blockage in the 29th running game of the NFL (meters per attempt) and in addition to a pass-protecting O-line, which took 21st place in a sack percentage, left the recently released TE coach Kevin Gilbride more to be desired than in November Reception ability.

The bears replaced Gilbride with the 15-year-old NFL coach veteran Clancy Barone, who developed Pro Bowl Tight Ends in all four previous stops in this role.

Cap-commitment: The Bears have cap fees in excess of $ 12.8 million – a total of 5.93 percent – and are tied to the league’s least productive TE space, which ranks fourth overall. Rest assured, this number will increase. Although the bears said Shaheen will return for the last year of his contract, an upgrade at the inline blocking “Y” TE point is perhaps the team’s most pressing need. And because it’s one of the more difficult positions to develop beginners, you may have no choice but to find a veteran starter for Day 1.

The bears could potentially save around $ 2.5 million against the cap if they cut out Braunecker and Shaheen, which both begin contract years. However, her greatest hope for Burton is that he will at least find his 2018 form again, as he can’t go anywhere with a $ 8.5 million maximum fee – $ 7.5 million is already dead.

Low season needs (1 lowest, 5 highest): If it wasn’t already crystal clear, we have 5 on it. The bears desperately need someone who can be at least a blocking force and who gives Matt Nagy the flexibility to employ more “12-person” staff, a staple in the crimes of Andy Reid and Doug Pederson that are most similar to the bears.

Holtz showed a lot of rudeness and versatility, was used in the line, was wide on the wing and even in the lead as a full-back, with relatively good results, but Horsted is just a “move” that receives the weapon – and a bit tempting.

Available players to watch: The bears almost certainly cannot afford Austin Hooper or Hunter Henry, but this is the two-way threat prototype they will seek. Perhaps it makes sense to raid the Niners’ free agents, Levine Toilolo or Garrett Celek, who are ready to break George Kittle’s bank. Blake Bell from Kansas City has also contributed to a crime like Nagy’s.

In the draft, keep an eye on the Mackey award winner Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic, with whom Chicago worked closely last year. Cole Kmet from Notre Dame, Brycen Hopkins from Purdue and Austin Bryant from Washington are other young and fascinating talents.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition