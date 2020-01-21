The 2020 census begins in the rural town of Toksook Bay, Alaska

January 21 (UPI) – The U.S. 2020 census was officially opened on Tuesday in the tiny city of Toksook Bay in western Alaska, which is closer to Russia via the Bering Strait than by plane to the state capital Juneau.

The decades-long gigantic effort to count every living person in the United States was initiated on Tuesday by Steven Dillingham, head of the United States Census Bureau, who conducted the first interview with Lizzie Chimiugak, 90, a local tribal leader.

“It’s a very exciting and historic time,” said Dillingham in a video posted on the office’s website hours before the count began.

The city of around 661 residents as of 2017, an increase of 590 after the 2010 census, was selected to start the 2018 enumeration. This continues the 20-year tradition of choosing a single location in Alaska to start counting.

“Alaska’s vast, sparsely populated areas are traditionally the first to be counted. Local census takers must have a head start, while the frozen ground provides easier access to remote areas with unique accessibility issues,” the office said in a press release.

Toksook Bay, with around 130 housing units and an average income of $ 53,750 in 2017, was selected for the award because it is accessible from the Bethel hub, which is located in an area of ​​approximately one third of Alaska’s hometowns.

Although on April 1, when the majority of U.S. households received an invitation to participate in the counting attempt, the counting attempt started on Tuesday because spring is a challenge for the tabulation of residents in 220 remote villages in Alaska according to Wendy Hawley’s 2010 census manager for Alaska.

“The period from March to April roughly corresponds to the so-called separation. During this time, the snow begins to melt and the rivers frozen in winter thaw and break open. It’s really a difficult time to travel in rural Alaska,” she said, since many communities can only be reached by land or air and the country becomes dangerous in spring.

She said that the months of winter or June to July are safe, but do not match the census schedule, as the count must be on the president’s desk by December 31.

The census is required by the constitution and provides data that determines the number of seats allocated to each state in the US House of Representatives and the disbursement of federal funds, the agency said.