The 2020 Grand National Roadster Show brings the best custom cars to the Pomona Fairplex

POMONA, California (KABC) – “Everything you can imagine on wheels is pretty much here in the classic American car,” said producer John Buck, producer of the Grand National Roadster Show.

Yes, this is the red carpet event of the year for the crowd of vintage cars. And their version of an Oscar will be presented to a deserving winner on Sunday. The price of 9 feet tall is called America’s Most Beautiful Roadster. This year, eight cars qualified to compete for the AMBR award.

“It’s a perpetual trophy, it’s been around since 1950. And there are incredible names out there, like Blackie Gejeian, and George Barris who is famous in Hollywood for all his cars. And Chip Foose, of course,” said said Buck.

But it is not only these old school machines that recall the days described in “American Graffiti”. The show occupies all of the Fairplex buildings, and each highlights a facet of the world of custom vehicles. Lowriders? They are there. Muscle cars? Bingo. Custom trucks? Yes, many of them. If it has wheels and it is shiny, you can look at it and create Instagram gold. And there are different reasons for loving everything.

“One of them is to see a wide variety. Another is to see a car like your father drove, perhaps. And the main thing is to see what these artists can do,” said Bob Cummings. , a car enthusiast who presents a personalized vintage station wagon. in the living room.

Oh, however, not everything is necessarily brilliant. A facet of the hot rod world called “rat rod” is celebrated in a space that also celebrates a way of life. The way life was – or seemed – during the explosive growth of automotive culture after World War II.

“The majority of people in this building live a retro lifestyle like my fiance and I. Vintage clothing, music style, cars, it all goes hand in hand,” said Alex Axel Idzardi, who founded and manages the building called “Suede Palace”, so named because many rat rods are coated only with primer, which has a dull finish. In stark contrast to the gloss paint, the primer can look like suede.

And one of the best parts of the show is that since it takes place at the Fairplex, many long-term Fairplex food vendors will have their booths and booths open this weekend. So, as the saying goes, “be hungry”.

