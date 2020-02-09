The 2020 Groovin The Moo lineup is basically the hottest 100 plus darude

I feel a special kind of relationship with the bookers at Groovin The Moo: if I put together a line-up of incredible local talent, I would round it off Darude.
There is actually not much more to say about the 2020 lineup of the festival. It’s absolutely solid and shows 2019 Triple J Hottest 100 heroes Mallrat, Tones and me. Slowly slowlyand 2017 juggernauts youth gang, plus perennial murderers The Veronikas.
WAAX is there when you want to let off steam. Not your mood? AJ Tracey and YBN Cordae play too. If everything else fails, say hi again The cat kingdom, Check out the full listing below and try to tell me that this isn’t an acceptable cluster of young Australian listening habits:
AJ Tracey
Bhad Bhabie
Blanco Brown
The cat kingdom
Channel Tres
Clairo
Darude
Dope lemon
E ^ ST
youth gang
Hayden James
Kelis
Kira Puru
Mallrat
Manu Crooks
Maxo Kream
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Slowly slowly
Sugarhill Gang
Sounds and me
The Veronikas
WAAX
YBN Cordae
And you can rate the details below:
Friday April 24th
Adelaide Showground
Adelaide, SA
Saturday April 25th
Canberra Exhibition Park (EPIC)
Canberra, ACT
Sunday April 26th
Hay Park
Bunbury, WA
Saturday, May 2nd
Prince of Wales exhibition grounds
Bendigo, VIC
Sunday, May 3rd
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds
Townsville, Queensland
Saturday, May 9th
Maitland Showground
Maitland, NSW
Image:
Thawing process / handout