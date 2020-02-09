The 2020 Groovin The Moo lineup is basically the hottest 100 plus darude

I feel a special kind of relationship with the bookers at Groovin The Moo: if I put together a line-up of incredible local talent, I would round it off Darude.

There is actually not much more to say about the 2020 lineup of the festival. It’s absolutely solid and shows 2019 Triple J Hottest 100 heroes Mallrat, Tones and me. Slowly slowlyand 2017 juggernauts youth gang, plus perennial murderers The Veronikas.

WAAX is there when you want to let off steam. Not your mood? AJ Tracey and YBN Cordae play too. If everything else fails, say hi again The cat kingdom, Check out the full listing below and try to tell me that this isn’t an acceptable cluster of young Australian listening habits:

AJ Tracey

Bhad Bhabie

Blanco Brown

The cat kingdom

Channel Tres

Clairo

Darude

Dope lemon

E ^ ST

youth gang

Hayden James

Kelis

Kira Puru

Mallrat

Manu Crooks

Maxo Kream

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Slowly slowly

Sugarhill Gang

Sounds and me

The Veronikas

WAAX

YBN Cordae

And you can rate the details below:

Friday April 24th

Adelaide Showground

Adelaide, SA

Saturday April 25th

Canberra Exhibition Park (EPIC)

Canberra, ACT

Sunday April 26th

Hay Park

Bunbury, WA

Saturday, May 2nd

Prince of Wales exhibition grounds

Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, May 3rd

Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Grounds

Townsville, Queensland

Saturday, May 9th

Maitland Showground

Maitland, NSW

Image:

Thawing process / handout