The 2020 growth pact in Asia has stopped for the first time in 60 years: the International Monetary Fund

“Policymakers need targeted support for families and businesses affected by travel sanctions, long-term social policies and other measures to curb the disease,” said Chang Yang Rey, director of the IMF’s Asia-Pacific Department. Present.



latest update: April 16, 2020, 4:45 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund [IMF] said on Thursday that Asia’s economic growth would stop for the first time in 60 years this year, as the Korean virus crisis has caused “unprecedented” casualties in the region’s services and main export destinations.

“These conditions are very uncertain and challenging for the global economy. The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the virus crown on the region will be severe, throughout the board, and unprecedented,” he said. Live

“This is no ordinary time for trade. Asian countries must use policy instruments in their instruments.”

“The Asian economy is likely to experience zero growth for the first time in 60 years this year,” the International Monetary Fund said in a report on the Asia-Pacific region released on Thursday.

While Asia rents better than other areas of economic contraction, the International Monetary Fund predicts that this forecast is worse than the average growth of 4.7% during the global financial crisis and 1.3% increase. During the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

The International Monetary Fund expects to forecast 7.7 percent economic growth in Asia next year, provided that successful containment policies are successful, but added that the outlook is very uncertain.

The International Monetary Fund [IMF], in spite of the global financial crisis caused by the collapse of the Leman Brothers in 2008, has directly attacked the regional services sector, forcing its families to stay at home and shop.

The region’s export forces have also fueled declining demand for their goods from major trading partners, such as the United States and European countries.

China’s economy is expected to grow 1.2 percent this year with a 6 percent increase in the International Monetary Fund’s January forecast for weak exports and losses in domestic activity due to far-reaching social measures.

The International Monetary Fund says the world’s second-largest economy will see a resurgence of activity later this year, rising to 9.2 percent next year.

But the International Monetary Fund says there are even risks to China’s growth prospects, as the virus could return and delay normalization.

“Chinese policymakers have reacted strongly to the crisis … if the situation worsens, they will have more room to use financial and monetary policy,” Riyadh said. “Whether this is needed really depends on the progress of the virus.”

The International Monetary Fund [IMF] said Asian policymakers should provide specific support to families and businesses that are struggling with the disease.

Rei warned that direct cash transfers to citizens, part of the US stimulus package, may be the best policy for many Asian countries to stop small businesses from doing so in order to prevent a sharp rise in unemployment.

The International Monetary Fund [IMF] says emerging economies in the region should take advantage of bilateral and multilateral exchanges, seek financial support from multilateral institutions and, if necessary, capital controls to counter any destructive capital outflows. Use pandemic.

