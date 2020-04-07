The 2020 iPad iPad confirmed the lack of the U1 ultra-wideband chip

Last week, we set up evidence to suggest that recently released iPad Pro models don’t include a U1 ultra-wideband chip, including a mention of the chip’s specification or Apple’s press release, and a lack of software support for U1 services. , and more. Most shockingly, iFixit did not find the chip or associated antennas in the device.

Daring Fireball John Gruber is tracking the situation and “confirmed with a little bird who would certainly know the answer” that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ really doesn’t have a U1 chip.

After the first blush, it seems surprising that the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ wouldn’t have a U1 chip if Apple had installed it on the full range of the iPhone 11 in the fall, signaling that it will be the basis for many future services. The U1 is perhaps the most significant rumor featuring Apple AirTags battery trackers that haven’t been launched yet, the chip allows for very accurate positioning capabilities.

As iFixit discovered in the packaging of the new iPad Pro, the interiors of the new model, on the other hand, are nearly identical to the 2018 models, up to the layout of the logic boards. Even the new A12Z chip is basically the previous A12X, with a previously disabled graphics core enabled.

Adding a U1 chip to the ‌iPad Pro‌ would require a redesign of the adiPad Pro‌ logic card, and depending on when U1 fits into the device’s main chip, it would probably have required major changes to the A12Z chip itself, possibly any new A13X chips to support the service.

The U1 chip also requires antennas that do not play particularly well with the metal case of the playiPad Pro‌. On the ‌iPhone 11‌ series, these antennas require cutouts in the metal case, but remain hidden thanks to the phone’s glass.

Updating the essential iPad Pro with rumors as of this fall, including at least one mode with an A14X chip and a new mini-LED display, appears to be the latest model as a stopwatch update to add new AR-related capabilities without the device being fully operational. and a U1 chip and associated hardware may need to be substantially modified as Apple is willing to invest in the upgrade.

