The 2020 lobster season got off to a great start

BATON ROUGE – It’s been a quick start to the 2020 crawfish season so far, and it’s emerging to be one of the best in recent years.

It is the combination of two main factors that make those in the crawfish industry confident for this year.

Mudbugs have been caught on crawfish farms in southern Louisiana since the beginning of this month.

“This season started pretty quickly. The availability of crawfish is very abundant, ”said the owner of Pit-N-Peel Elvondae“ Von ”Raybon.

With all the rain South Louisiana has gotten lately and a mild winter season, this is a great start to the crawfish season.

“We eat crawfish of very good quality, which is always a plus in terms of prices. Because most people want big, big, big, big crawfish, ”said Raybon.

Prices also seem to have dropped compared to the previous year at this time due to the early influx of wildly caught lobsters.

“We are seeing more crawfish from the overflow and pelvic areas, not just now,” said Raybon.

According to the WBRZ, the price for crawfish was $ 6 per pound for cooked crawfish in early February 2019.

They currently cost $ 4.79 a pound from Pit-N-Peel on Government Street.

As usual, prices drop over the course of the season. Lent will also play a small price factor.

“You’ll see these prices go up a bit, but it shouldn’t be much,” said Raybon.

People in the crawfish industry hope that this early dynamic will carry them through the spring.

“I think their number will continue to increase,” said Raybon.

From next week you can check the prices for crawfish in the entire Stabrouge area on WBRZ.com and in the WBRZ app.