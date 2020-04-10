The 2020 presidential election can get past the coronavirus, but only if you take these three steps

As of this week, 16 states have postponed the primary, with the only exception being Wisconsin. Even if the COVID-19 pandemic is not curbed, even the apparent November contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is at stake. This is not the moment of expecting the best, but the moment of planning the worst, as US democracy may not be able to survive the postponement of the presidential election intact.

Given the current situation and why more people can work from home, why can’t we vote for the president in our living room?

The answer is that the United States does not have a system to ensure the continuity of democratic processes during a national emergency, but it should. Some countries are effectively deploying online technology in elections. Consider the Estonian experience. The country is building an advanced digital society, with 1.3 million citizens applying for benefits, obtaining prescriptions, registering and voting, and accessing about 3,000 other government digital services online. You. Can Estonia models be implemented in the United States? Probably not.

The first obstacle to online voting is related to differences in state procedures, making reform difficult and subject to countless political pressures. A national meeting of the state legislature reported in September 2019 that 31 states and the District of Columbia allowed some form of remote voting, but voters were defined by federal unification and overseas absentee voting Only when facing “unique challenges” is the law [UOCAVA], in addition to the disabled, usually a member of the army. In some states, voting is done via email, fax, or web portal.

The second issue is scalability. To provide online voting options to Americans facing very difficult situations and to enable more than 150 million registered voters to vote online. Running an election completely online requires years of planning and enormous financial resources.

In addition to technical challenges, digitized online systems for all voters can be abused by government officials or businesses. For example, there are concerns about using cell phone location data to track the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, even the most powerful computers with the smartest algorithms may not be able to guarantee that all eligible citizens can vote, as in some states’ current systems where people cannot prove their identity. According to the Pew Research Center, not everyone who is eligible to vote has access to technology. In 2019, 19% of Americans did not have a smartphone and 27% did not have broadband at home.

However, one of the most important issues is privacy and security. Because everything is trackable in the digital world, online voting is never completely anonymous. In addition, enforcing voters at home can be more demanding than ballot boxes. Only one person can operate the voting machine at any one time, and the process is monitored by election authorities. Especially in this age of cyber wars and cyber attacks, digital systems are not absolutely certain. The authentication protocol can be strengthened, but the anonymity is further compromised. According to a recent paper by MIT researchers, Voatz, a provider of voting apps used by military and foreign residents primarily in municipal elections since 2016, has been struggling with cybersecurity issues. Many of the vulnerabilities remained unresolved. West Virginia, the only state that used the voting app as the primary, has lost its option this year.

Given the challenges and time remaining to establish a comprehensive technical system in the midst of a pandemic, to avoid postponement of the November election or to prepare something to exclude an unacceptable number of voters We need to consider a three-pronged approach.

First, enable voter registration through a variety of channels, including reasonably secure online options such as email and web portals. Pandemics definitely make it more difficult to register the most hit segments of the population, and it is precisely those groups that have less access to the Internet. Therefore, in addition to the online registration procedure, telephone and email registration options must be available.

The second action is to build an existing state-level absentee voting system by extending the deadline and providing both physical and distance methods of voting. Consider those who may still be quarantined in November to face “unique challenges” that could prevent voting, unless they are given the option to go to regular polling places In order to pass the law. As recently announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York has moved to expand mail voting by providing absentee ballots to all New Yorkers.

Finally, the state needs to plan a polling place in the next few days so that everyone can follow social distance guidelines throughout the primary and general election processes. This can be facilitated by assigning registered voters a specific date for voting.

These three steps represent a pragmatic and sensible adaptation of the normal voting procedure and do not require a major reinvention of the existing voting infrastructure. But you have to plan now without waiting until it’s too late.

Mauro Gillen is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and author of a book published in 2030.

