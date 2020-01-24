The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 6 months

(NBC) – The countdown has started for the Tokyo Olmpics 2020, which begins on July 24.

These are expected to be the greatest Olympic games ever.

There are four new sports: karate, skateboarding, climbing and surfing.

Almost nine million fans have applied for tickets to a record number of events.

Thirty-one athletes have already made it onto the US team list.

After the Olympic tests in June, more than 600 athletes are expected to qualify for the team.

The Summer Olympics could also be the hottest.

Officials moved the marathon and race tracks north to Sapporo; They even experimented with artificial snow and sun-resistant covering to withstand the heat.

Eight of the city’s nine Olympic venues are complete.

The Athlete’s Village complex is expected to be completed in June and equipped with recyclable cardboard bed frames.

The medalists are made from recycled cell phones and the Olympic torches are also made from recycled materials.