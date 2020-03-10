The 21 Madhya Pradesh MLAs who despatched resignations to Governor immediately after Scindia give up

File graphic of Rahul Gandhi (C), Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (L) and Kamal Nath throughout a roadshow in Bhopal | PTI photo

Text Dimension:

A-

A+

New Delhi: Senior Congress chief Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress social gathering Tuesday, amid allegations of marginalisation by the bash management.

“This is a path that has been drawing itself out about the past yr,” Scindia wrote in a letter tackled to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The 15-month outdated Kamal Nath federal government in Madhya Pradesh faces a disaster as 21 other MLAs adopted fit. This is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Bash staking declare to type the governing administration in the condition.

Pursuing is a record of the 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, like ministers, belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far.

Ministers: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Other MLAs who have resigned: Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a shut confidant of Scindia and an MLA, resigned from the party’s key membership soon just after Scindia declared that he was quitting the bash.

Also read: People inquiring if BJP will accommodate Jyotiraditya Scindia are barking up the wrong tree. This is why

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the best studies & view on politics, governance and extra, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Exhibit Total Posting