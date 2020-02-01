The 21-year-old American wins the Australian Open, the first major title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – This is where Sofia Kenin would essentially win or lose the Australian Open final: she lost 40 points in the third set to two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza.

Kenin sensed that this was the moment that would matter. Her father Alex, who is also her trainer, was also up there in the stands of the Rod Laver Arena.

“I knew I had to take my chance,” said Kenin. “I had to be brave.”

Was safe. The 21-year-old American won the next five points with one winner each – one ace, the other flawless basic strokes to switch 11 or more strokes – and was on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion.

As demonstrative as it may be – be it stinging a ball, dropping her red-white-blue racket, or hitting her thigh – and the Kenin with the 14th seed won the first big final of her career on Saturday by returning to beat a fading Muguruza 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2 at Melbourne Park.

“This is the game that I think changed things. I had to play some of my best tennis. I did it,” said Kenin. “After that I was on fire. I was ready to get the nice trophy.”

Kenin was so great when it came down to saving 10 out of 12 breakpoints while converting 5 out of 6 she deserved.

“I’m not very happy with my performance … I didn’t find my recordings at the important moments,” said Muguruza. “I think she found her recordings. I didn’t.”

Muguruza was visited by a coach after the second set and her movement on the track was not ideal. She wasn’t on serve either: she made eight mistakes, three in the last game, one with championship points.

“A little lack of energy,” Muguruza said.

For a long time, Kenin was overlooked and underestimated, which attracted far less attention than other young tennis players from the United States, such as 15-year-old Coco Gauff – Kenin hit her in the fourth round this week – and 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

Maybe it was because Kenin is only 5-foot-7 (1.70 meters). Perhaps it was because she went into the last season with this resume: she was out of the top 50 to survive the third round of a major and still win a tour-level title.

Kenin is now being taken more seriously. From all. She is the youngest Australian Open winner since 2008 when Maria Sharapova won the hard court tournament at the age of 20.

Kenin, who eliminated Ash Barty in 1st place in the semi-finals, is expected to rise to 7th place on the WTA ranking on Monday. She is the youngest American to make her top 10 debut since Serena Williams in 1999.

“The people who didn’t believe in her had good reasons not to do it because she was always the smallest,” said Alex Kenin the day before the final. “But I think thank God I saw something they didn’t see. Because I know them better. I feel pretty happy. I think I was right.”

In the men’s final on Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic meets Dominic Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian who has been second at Rafael Nadal at the French Open in the past two years. Djokovic is aiming for a record-breaking eighth title and 17th overall at Melbourne Park. Thiem is trying to be the first man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title.

Kenin was born in Moscow in 1998 to Russian parents. They moved to New York in the 1980s but came back to the family when their daughter was born. A few months later, they finally returned to the United States. Kenin grew up in Florida and still lives there.

Muguruza started the day with a much more impressive record. She was voted No. 1 and won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 – the only woman who defeated every Williams sister in a Grand Slam final.

But she fell out of the top 30 last season because the results weren’t quite as good. She tried to become only the third unoccupied winner at the Australian Open in the professional era that began in 1968.

Muguruza put her face on as soon as she went through the tunnel that led to the field. She couldn’t even save herself a smile for pre-match photos with a grinning Kenin.

And when she made her first move and went 2-1 up after 15 minutes, Muguruza simply stuck her bat under her left arm like an old school commuter with a folded newspaper on the way to a subway.

Kenin always makes her mood clear.

After losing points, she hit or kicked the bat, rolled her eyes, and muttered something to herself. After collecting points, she pumped a fist and shouted “Come on!” – or Kenin picked up a tennis ball and slammed it off the blue court. I did it again later when the end was approaching.

While Muguruza generally held on to her preferred tactic, which was harder, harder, and not nuanced, and moved forward when an opening required it, Kenin put more shape and spin on the balls and turned to her favorite element, drop shots when possible.

Muguruza took the lead in the last two games of the opening set.

“I was obviously devastated,” Kenin said later.

But here the direction of the game has changed completely.

Kenin’s game has increased, but Muguruza has fallen. Their share of serve and their speed had decreased. Her footwork was problematic.

Kenin went 3-1 up and forced another set.

That was when Kenin asserted itself in this important intersection at 2-all in the third position, held on there and then immediately stopped.

“A very important moment,” Muguruza called it.

Well, there is an understatement.

Kenin soon kissed the trophy, just as her father had kissed her cheek just before she walked from the hallway in front of the locker room to the courtyard.

When Kenin entered the interview room for her post-game press conference, she was given a glass of champagne. She is barely old enough to drink legally at home, but yes, she is old enough.

Her mother stayed in Florida and waited for a call to find out about the game – too nervous to watch it in person or on TV.

When it was time for Kenin’s speech in court, Dad called her for advice.

“He only told me a few things to say,” said Kenin. I said to him: ‘I know what to say. I’m 21. I can do it. “

What can she not do now?

