The 21-year-old is accused of deliberately running over and killing Vietnam veterans in Aripeka

HUDSON, Florida (WFLA) – The neighbors of Pasco County, Aripeka are stunned to learn that the older man they usually see near the main street is the victim of a malicious murder.

Family and Neighbors 8 On your side, Mike Pratt is the victim of this terrible crime. He has a family in Michigan.

Pratt was a Vietnam veteran, a broker, and drove for Uber,

The Pasco County sheriff says his murderer chose Pratt at random.

According to MPs, 21-year-old Justyn Pennell made a U-turn on Aripeka Street on Thursday afternoon, deliberately beating and killing the 75-year-old.

The hideousness of the crime begins to penetrate the neighbors.

“I just feel bad. He just came back from Michigan when he spent Christmas with his family. He hadn’t been home for 2 years. I think it’s a blessing, ”said Karen Buege.

Pratt lived in an R.V. and liked walking with his trademark walking stick.

“He was just about to get his car. He fixed it. And so he went. He liked to walk or even ride a bike. He would be cycling to Walmart and everything, ”said Buege.

The sheriff’s investigators tell us that Pennell smiled and laughed when he hit Pratt and admitted that he was leaving his home with the intention of running over someone to see what it was like to kill. Pennell said he intended to kill someone for a few months.

“There are a few cases that we absolutely hear about, even for us in law enforcement. Let us just be recognized and reminded that there is pure evil in this world,” said Chris Nocco, sheriff of Pasco County.

The neighbors tremble and think they could have been attacked.

“We think wow. We just missed this event and it is good because we have a lot of company, children. It’s like terrible, ”said Connie Lacroyx.

Aripeka is a place where time slows down a bit. This murder causes many to rethink their security.

“I could have been. I could have been on the road if I hadn’t been in the hospital, ”said resident James Judy.

Investigators say Pennell only called 9-1-1 because his P.T. Kreuzer collapsed so close to the scene. He is charged with murder.

If you have any information, please call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878.