The 26-year-old motorcyclist dies on the US-92 in Mango

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man died Saturday morning after a motorcycle accident on US Highway 92.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, who was not identified until the next of kin was notified, was driving a 2020 KTM motorcycle.

According to the FHP, the man drove west on US-92 at around 1 a.m. and approached Kennedy Hills Road when he collided with several traffic closures and building barrels. The motorcycle overturned and it was ejected.

The driver died at the scene of the accident.

This story is updated when FHP publishes the man’s name.

LAST STORIES: