The 3 most likely zodiac signs to dive you in zoom

No one – and I mean anyone – is immune to their heart breaking. The splits are not conditional on personal contact and continue to row in a virtual manner. And according to astrology, there are even the three most likely zodiac signs to throw you in the zoom. The phenomenon is also becoming a dating trend. It even has its own name: “plotting”.

When it comes to ending a relationship while moving away from social, some people prefer to wait until everything comes back to normal (whatever that means), while others may say nothing. While timing may not be ideal, the most likely zodiac signs to throw you on a zoom are honest, know what they want, and have no problem dealing with each other. They prefer not to waste their time or yours when the relationship just doesn’t work.

Throwing zoom completely sucks. But, hey – at least it’s better than a ghost. right?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is impulsive, energetic, and will do whatever they want, whenever they want. If they start getting bored of a situation that tends to happen quite often, they have no problem continuing. They won’t waste any more time. Unlike other signs such as cancer or Libra, Aries does not interfere with the conflict and are known to speak their mind. So if they don’t already feel it, they will let you know very directly.

Rainbow (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is a very independent fire sign like Aries. These adventure seekers find it hard to stay in one place for too long, and it is not uncommon for Sagittarius to break up with someone from the text because they are outside or around or too busy to do it in person. Sagittarius values ​​honesty and can sometimes be a little too blatant. Therefore, do not expect them to express sugar in any way. They may even break away from the zoom before you get a chance to respond.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn comes out with the intention of finding that perfect person, so when a relationship is not what they thought it would be, it makes no sense that they will keep trying. This is simply impractical, and everyone is pragmatic. Hat is very respectful and sleeps school and prefers to break up in person than through technology. But given the circumstances, they would choose to end a relationship over Zoom or FaceTime than text.