The 3 most likely zodiac signs to end a long-term relationship during quarantine

If your commitment to staying home makes you rethink your commitment to your spouse, no one can blame you. After all, no matter how much you love someone, being around them 24/7 is not healthy. While some people may choose to wait, Aries, Taurus and Capricorn are the three most likely zodiac signs to end a long-term relationship while quarantining.

Whether it’s a good idea to say goodbye to your spouse when you’re stuck together depends entirely on your situation. For example, if Taurus or Scorpio discovered that their spouse was cheating while they were quarantined together, they would not hesitate to cut ties. For the freedom-loving Zodiac signs, such as Rainbow and Aquarius, the social remoteness with their partner may make them realize that they are much happier to be alone. They may even consider ending a long-term relationship because of it.

While your sun sign can reveal a lot about your dealing with certain situations, your thoughts and behavior can also be affected by the movements in the sky. According to Leslie McGirk, an astrologer, and author of “The Power of Mercury,” these are the three most fucking bad guys to end a long-term relationship while socializing.

Taylor Swift / YouTube

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is full of energy and needs to be constantly in motion. “Trapped is the opposite of what they crave, and this enforced shutdown makes them feel more uncomfortable than any other sign,” McGirk says. Aries tends to put their needs above everything else. If their passion for space and freedom does not exist, they may find it difficult to feel good about something, light and material that is their connection. It may even make them end things with a long-term partner who they think was “this.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus is a compelling case because they usually didn’t mind staying with their partner. But Uranus, the planet of restlessness, is now in a bull. According to McGirk, Taurians may feel 10 times more anxious than they usually feel. “Their spouse is likely to get into their skin because of a few personal habits that no longer look adorable, and the desire to smuggle will be high,” she says. With Taurus, there is a good possibility that the decomposition will be temporary. Unless their spouse has done something really offensive, Taurus may find their way back.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

When Capricorn does not feel that a relationship is working, they will end it. They will not see the point in putting more time and energy into something they know is not going to last in the long run. According to McGirk, Capricorn has been weakened by Saturn, the planet of order and limitations, and Pluto, the planet of change, for months. They may understand that a new direction or a new beginning is needed. For some, this may include releasing a long-term spouse.

Sources:

Leslie McGirk, an astrologer and power writer for Mercury