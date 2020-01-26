The 3-on-3 format of NHL All-Game loses its luster, despite the enthusiasm of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – This year, the NHL All-Star Game was the first time the defending Stanley Cup champions had hosted since the Edmonton Oilers in 1989, and that happy (but coincidental) timing had a clear impact.

The fast-growing fan base of the Blues came eagerly and in large numbers for all weekend events, retaining their enthusiasm from media day interviews Thursday to the actual game (s) Saturday. In the hours before Saturday puck drop, the cheapest tickets on the secondary market were over $ 200.

Unfortunately, their excitement was not matched by the product on the ice.

In the fifth year of the current format, with the All-Stars divided into four division teams playing a 3-in-3 tournament, the idea that emotion once brought back in these annual festivities has lost its luster.

In 2016, when 3-in-3 fever was brand new, John Scott was a viral sensation, and the players actually tried it for the only time in a long time, this format seemed brilliant.

Now, 3-in-3 pastimes in the regular season have calmed down a lot and 3-in-3 All-Star Games are again motivating the All-Stars as much as the President’s Trophy does – in other words, hardly.

Even attempts to spice up the skill competition on Friday were volatile.

The women’s game of the United States versus Canada was a great addition – because the players really tried. The targets during the accuracy shooting competition are now virtual, making all the explosive pleasure of an old favorite.

And the shooting stars event, in which players shot at illogically weighted targets from a platform high up in the stands, was creative but ultimately astonishing. Just ask winner Patrick Kane, who admitted that the participants were not following the rules.

“I think it’s a bit gimmicky, but at the same time (I) tried to have fun with it,” he said. “I’m a fan of the original skill things like the puck-control relay and the actual foam targets that blow up.

“We had a sort of pact, we didn’t just place them in the three-pointers or choose those for them. We would all go for it and, uh, (it was) a bit of luck. “

Fortunately, the NHL seems to have realized that it is time to reinvent the All-Star weekend. That will probably become clear in all aspects of next year’s festivities.

The competition announced last week that the Florida Panthers will be hosting in 2021, and Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Friday that the event will have a “distinct international flavor”.

First, the competition must bring the game to market as more of a destination event than a celebration of a local fan base. The weather will certainly be better – St. Louis has been almost as cold and slushy this weekend as Chicago – but the Panthers and Blues can hardly differ in relevance in their local markets.

The really interesting aspect to check, however, is what the NHL decides to do with the game itself.

With 31 of the 41 All-Stars this year coming from the United States or Canada, there is certainly a lot of room to add more international representation. But whether the international flavors of the 2021 event will only be traced to countries with deep hockey traditions – most of which are in Europe – or also contain the Latin roots that equal the area in Miami, remains to be seen.

Regardless of the exact strategy, this weekend has proven that the NHL needs something new.