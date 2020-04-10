The 3M suit charges the New Jersey company with the price of the N95 mask

3M major industrial product (MMM) – Get Report filed a lawsuit against Performance Supply in the federal court in Manhattan, claiming that the company was discounting prices in sales of the N95 respiratory mask.

The 3M lawsuit alleges that New Jersey-based Performance Supply LLC offered to sell New York officials $ 45 million in N95 masks at prices six to seven times higher than the 3M list price.

The lawsuit also claims that Performance Supply falsely claimed a commercial affiliation with 3M during negotiations with the city.

“3M will not tolerate and will not tolerate price cuts, fraud, deception or other activities that illegally exploit the demand for critical 3M products during a pandemic,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs, in a note.

The St. Paul, Minn. Company says it will work with national and international law enforcement agencies as well as major retail and technology companies around the world to identify illegal activities.

“The goal is to prevent fraud before it starts and stop it where it is happening,” 3M said in a statement on Friday.

N95 masks filter the front respirators regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Masks have been in high demand in the past few weeks since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 100,000 people worldwide.

3M and Honeywell (HON) – Get Report are two of the companies that sell masks since municipalities around the world have increased demand for the product.

