The 4-alarm fire envelops the warehouse in the SF Bayview district – Up Information Information San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up Information Information SF) – A 4-alarm hearth brought about a warehouse to collapse in the Bayview community of San Francisco on Saturday night, in accordance to the San Francisco Fire Section.

Firefighters responded to the fireplace in the warehouse in an industrial spot in close proximity to Toland Avenue and Evans Avenue, about eight p.m.

A spokesman for the hearth office verified that the developing collapsed, but mentioned he was not guaranteed if everyone was inside of.

Fireplace smoke impacted targeted traffic on Interstate 280, producing delays. The authorities requested the general public to keep away from the place.

See in the #Periscope: 4th ALARM Fire TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING EVANS AND MARIN MEDIA UPDATE AT 945 PM https://t.co/Igls20mr3n – Suggests OF THE SAN FRANCISCO Hearth Section (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

