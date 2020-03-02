The 4 very best destinations in Santa Ana for low-cost sandwiches – Up Information Information Los Angeles

1. Nate’s Korner

Picture: UN H./YELP

Topping the record is the Korner de Nate. Situated at 3960 S. Primary St., Suite D, the breakfast and brunch location is also the most popular and inexpensive sandwich destination in Santa Ana, with four stars of two,042 evaluations on Yelp.

In accordance to Yelp, Nate’s Korner specializes in hoagies and sandwiches, as properly as breakfast burritos, do-it-yourself chili, soups and salads. Invest in the morning for a meat and egg sandwich, or opt for ham and Swiss rye, entire wheat or a croissant.

2. Blackmarket Bakery

Image: BLACKMARKET BAKERY / YELP

Upcoming is the downtown Blackmarket Bakery, at 211 N. Broadway. With 4.five stars out of 257 opinions on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast / brunch location, which serves sandwiches and additional, has proven to be a neighborhood favorite for those people seeking for an affordable option.

According to Yelp, “the authentic small business began in an industrial park, concentrating on wholesale baking and providing at the farmer’s market throughout the county.” The menu attributes grilled sandwiches this kind of as The Gobbler: turkey, bacon, brie, apple slices, cranberries and basil mayonnaise on a crispy Dutch bread.

3. The Routine Burger Grill

Photo: LA Pattern BURGER GRILL / YELP

Then there is a site of the well-liked chain The Habit Burger Grill, in 2777 N. Main St. It is another of the best choices, with Yelpers giving the economic place to price hamburgers, sandwiches and salads four stars of 574 remarks.

The cafe offers a range of sandwiches, such as the rooster club with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayonnaise the three-pointed steak with barbecue or teriyaki sauce and the tuna steak there with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

4. Deli of Flavor

Picture: GUSTO & # 39 S DELI / YELP

Very last but not the very least, there is Gusto’s Deli, which delivers treats and ice cream at Lacy. It really is a different beloved and very low-priced pay a visit to, with four.5 stars from 90 Yelp opinions.

“Gusto’s Deli is a specialty sandwich and ice product shop, in which we acquire delight in our menu of artisanal sandwiches with our distinctive Dutch crusty bread and do-it-yourself garlic sauce, together with our handmade ice product,” he says on Yelp.

Intrigued? Go to 605 E. Santa Ana Blvd. to see for yourself