The 4-year-old fought for his life and suffered brain damage after the flu

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) – Since the start of the flu season, experts have warned that the virus can be dangerous. An Iowa family knows this only too well when their 4-year-old daughter fights for her life after the flu.

Four-year-old Jade DeLucia fell seriously ill before Christmas.

“You didn’t think anything of it,” said her grandmother Courtney Frey. “I think the highest fever she had at home was 100.”

After she was taken to a hospital, she started to confiscate and asked the staff to fly her to a children’s hospital.

“You tested them on many different things to make sure they weren’t multiple infections or bacteria,” said Frey. “But the only thing that came back was influenza B that got into her brain.”

The young girl was fighting for her life.

“Yes, it was touch and go,” said Frey. “She just couldn’t breathe. The flu had accumulated in her lungs. Her brain was swollen.”

For almost two weeks, Jade’s MRI results have been connected to machines that have extensive brain damage.

“Fortunately, Jade woke up two days ago,” said Frey. “And she opened her eyes and started moving her little hands. And we’ve just started to see a little more of her coming back to us. “

The family hopes for the best, but their parents have a message.

“Take her to the doctor,” said Frey. “If you feel good … no, take it after 24 to 48 hours. Let them test. Demand for an influenza test. Because she said I would much rather have paid for the test. “

Family friends have launched a GoFundMe program to pay Jade’s medical bills and treatments.

Her grandmother said the money allowed Jade’s parents to stay by their side while they missed work.

So far, friends have raised more than $ 6,000.

