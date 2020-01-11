Loading...

They returned a little tainted from Philadelphia, their egos were bruised, and what this debilitating team needed was an opponent who left the front door open.

That was the nature of the Celtics’ 140-105 win over a young New Orleans team last night – a game that led the Celtics with a whopping 37 points, breaking a three-game losing streak. That was also the nature of the constant rise of Jayson Tatum.

Eleven games after scoring a career-high 39 points against the Charlotte Hornets in the Garden, Tatum improved himself on his favorite podium with a 41-point performance that included career heights in baskets made (16) and 3-pointers (six). He was also efficient, as evidenced by 16-for-22 overall shots and 6-for-9 from the center.

The big night of Tatum overshadowed some other big nights in the Celtics line-up, including a 22-point, 18-rebound, 10-for-13 double-double by Enes Kanter and 19 points for an 8-for-11 shoot of Gordon Hayward. Kanter finished with highlights in points and bounces back as a Celtic.

The Celtics were 114-82 after 45 minutes and that gaping margin had everything to do with Tatum’s ability to score a career-high 41 points in 30 minutes on 16-for-22 shots.

The Celtics had a 37-point peak lead in the third, and although Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were still on the floor at the start of the fourth quarter, this game was on a fast track to loss of time.

The Celtics fell two points back to tie their season high for points in half with their 72-57 resting position above the Pelicans, with Tatum’s 22-point, 8-for-11 run a good indication of how things went for the Celtics the first 24 minutes.

Kanter hit all six of his shots and had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double at halftime, and the Celtics immediately resumed that pace with a 13-4 run over the first 2:46 of the third quarter for an 85- 61 lead.

Corner three of Hayward and Brown halfway the corner opened more space, with the final bomb good for a lead of 96-69. Twenty seconds later, it was Tatum’s turn again, this time with five straight points, including an open corner 3-pointer for the first 30-point lead of the Celtics of the night at 101-71 with 4:29 left in the neighborhood .

The point extended to 14-0 for a lead of 110-71 and Tatum scored 10 of the 14 points in that burst, and came back later with a drive not only for a lead of 112-73, but also his career -high 41st point.

The first push of the Celtics last night was remarkable for where the Celtics built their early lead of 14-7. Until Walker buried a 3-pointer for that lead, everything was scored in the paint, including three layups by Tatum.

And when the Pelicans threw a 9-4 run together with three different players from the center, the Celtics kicked with something even more powerful – a 13-0 run with a 3-pointer and three-point game by Hayward, and another trey by Brown.

The run accounted for a 35-18 lead and by the end of the quarter it was 41-24 – exactly the kind of feel-good offensive performance that this painful team needed, with Tatum and Hayward for 19 points.

The Celtics then ran the first four points of the second quarter to cross the 20-point barrier for the first time, ahead of 45-24.

Kanter found the paint to be very satisfactory at the moment, freeing up space for a dunk and replacing a brown lady. Tatum, who worked on a 22-point half, went 8-for-11 overall, 3-for-4 from the center.

If not for Frank Jackson’s four 3-pointers in the quarter, pelicans may have fallen into a really deep hole. But Tatum pushed them deeper anyway and skipped a few 3-pointers over a 44-second period, the latter for a 70-52 edge with 2:03 in half, and 72-57 at half time.