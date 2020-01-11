The 49ers ride the kick-off playoffs via Seahawks or Packers in the NFC championship game – Up News Info

Loading...

This in terms of the inexperience of the San Francisco 49ers 2019 playoffs. His first postseason experience with coach Kyle Shanahan at Levi Stadium could have been confused with the excellent performance of his historic playoff past.

The 49ers dominated the Vikings 27-10 in the playoff game division on Saturday and advanced to organize next week’s NFC champion game (6:40 PM ET, Fox) against the Seahawks or the Packers. No matter which team wins Sunday, Green Bay or Seattle, San Francisco goes to its first Super Bowl in seven years.

Forget the Shanahan team that challenges Jim Harbaugh’s success. The big win of the 49ers, not even as close as the final score indicates, has channeled the height of the five rings of Bill Walsh and George Seifert.

There was the trusted precision and efficiency in the offensive. There was a deviant mentality that was fully defended. Although the play-off debut of Jimmy Garoppolo (11 of 19, 131 yards, TD, INT, 6.9 yards per attempt, 74.9 rating) will not fall with the best of Joe Montana or Steve Young, or even Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith or Colin Kaepernick, the fact that the 49ers won so easily despite that was incredible.

The 49ers had only two relevant errors in an almost perfect game: Garoppolo threw the ball to linebacker Eric Kendricks in a wired game action pass, and corner back Ahkello Witherspoon was overtaken by wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 41-meter TD in a deep ball of Kirk cousins and nieces. Otherwise, the Niners defeated Dalvin Cook and the Vikings, 186-21. They had three times more first attempts (21 to 7) and catches (6 to 2) and almost doubled Minnesota in time of possession (38:27 to 21:33). The 49ers were 5 of 12 in the conversion from third to down and 3 of 5 in the conversion of touchdowns in the red zone.

The first possessions of the game set the tone. The defense of 49ers forced a simple trio. The 49ers’ attack opened with a TD game of eight games and 81 yards involving two runners (Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman) and four receivers (Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders, George Kittle and Kendrick Bourne).

There was a methodical approach to involve everyone and to show how many good players the 49ers have, with a little old-school loot. They had the free and carefree feelings of “Joe Cool, quot; with Montana in the building. That was mainly driven by Kittle’s energy, the close-fitting All-Pro wing with Dwayne” The Rock, quot; Johnson-inspired shoes in warm-ups before the game. Just as Ronnie Lott and Deion Sanders ever did since high school, Richard Sherman brought the physical power from cable to cable to the defense.

In their three seasons under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 49ers aggressively stacked their selection with first picks of the caliber, major free agents (such as Sherman) and a large commercial target (Garoppolo) to add to the top assets last round . The 49ers Super Bowl dynasty benefited from the modern free desk before and after (see Sanders).

With Shanahan and Lynch with a great Super Bowl experience of their pedigrees and past influences, they have created a kick monster in San Francisco. The only question with the 49ers in 2019 was how healthy they would be, a question that has derailed earlier promising versions.

That is answered flat.

The defense ending, Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and deep Jaquiski Tartt, all back after the first round, was monumental for the 49ers against the Vikings. Ford also helped release Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner per bag. Alexander raised the game of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in the second level. After the fall of Witherspoon, Tartt Sherman, Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Mosley went to high school.

Even with a series of offensive injuries, the 49ers don’t miss out on different weapons, even the fullback game from Kyle Juszczyk. The staff and formations give Shanahan endless possibilities. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh now enjoys the same way with his restored depth, inside and out.

The 49ers had no sudden change to reach this point. It was a slow construction, supplemented by the writing of Bosa and Samuel, the signature of Coleman, Ford and Alexander and the exchange for Sanders.

Faded and limited Vikings had little chance of competing with it. Also don’t expect the Seahawks and Packers to discover the 49ers in the current state of the latter.

Both Seattle and Green Bay were rescued from the wrath of the 49ers in the regular season, as their fights showed that San Francisco was not the one who made the difference on both sides of the ball. The 49ers were still 2-1 in those games, and with a little better field kick they would have been 3-0.

The Seahawks now miss the most important pieces on the attack line and in the backfield, usually depending on the heroic great game of Russell Wilson. If they quickly fall behind the 49ers as the Vikings did, they will be crushed. Wilson in one-dimensional mode against an accelerated pass behind an unstable pass protection line? Good night.

The Packers were destroyed in San Francisco in November 37-8. They couldn’t stop the backs and main receivers of the 49ers, with Kittle (6 catches, 129 yards and a TD in 6 goals) being the most unstoppable. Neither could they protect Aaron Rodgers or find anything in the air game field.

This is more about the 49ers than who they play with. There was a lot of evidence against the Vikings that they are an impassioned and well-oiled machine, one that takes them back in time to resemble their best play-off teams.

The 49ers and the Super Bowl used to be synonyms. The version of Shanahan is just starting to write a similar chapter.