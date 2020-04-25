The 5 Best Professional Manicure Tools

Making nails at home saves money and can put in a relaxing night. But achieving the same results as you would in the living room requires quality tools. The best professional manicure tools are durable and include essential tools needed to trim, file, press and nail design. Whether you’re giving yourself a manicure gel, smearing acrylic nails, or looking for a travel-friendly kit to just keep your nails on, here are some things to keep in mind while shopping.

Materials

Manicure tools that last for a long time and are most effective will be made of stainless steel. Instead, many of the lower priced products will be made of stainless steel or aluminum. These products can be excellent value, but may not last long or be as sharp.

Essential tools

Most manicure kits will have about 10 to 12 tools. The most common and essential tools found in a high quality manicure kit include nail clippers, nail nails, nail trimmer, nail polisher, tweezers, nail file, ear nail and multifunctional scissors. Some kits include pedicure tools, and advanced kits may include additional tools such as steel nails and facial hair scissors.

If you want to apply a gel or acrylic nail polish at home, the nail polish set usually comes with a UV light to set nail polish – and an electronic manicure kit with interchangeable heads can shape and polish nails faster and more powerfully.

Below you will find the best options for professional manicure tools for all budgets and nail needs.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. The best manicure set

This 11-piece manicure kit includes both manicure and pedicure tools and comes at a reasonable price. All tools are made of stainless steel, unlike other options you will find in the same price range. The set includes two nail clippers (one for fingers and one for fingertips), nail clippers, penetrating nail clippers, nail trimmer, nail polish, scissors, nail file and V-shaped trimmer, and it even comes with tweezers and ear pick. Reviewers describe the tools as sharp and sturdy and come packed in a travel bag with a zipper.

Helpful Review: “It’s a really good manicure set for what it costs. All the chop, mushroom and tweezer edges are crisp and well-matched. All the tools feel sturdy and sturdy. A little cool that I found out that it had a different nail clipper (and it actually looks functional unlike most).”

2. The best professional manicure set

This professional manicure kit is more expensive than the others on this list, but it is also an investment kit that should take a long time. The tools are designed from durable stainless steel manufactured in Ski, Japan, a city famous for high quality steel production. The kit includes 9 tools: nail clippers, nail nails, nail nails, nail remover, nail and nail cleaner, nail pushes, Steel nail file, and other tools like nostril hair and tweezers. The tools are wrapped in a portable bag with a zipper. Many reviewers think about the quality of this appraisal, and say it differs from the cheaper options because of its more weighty tools that are particularly sharp.

If you prefer a quality kit with pedicure tools, this manufacturer’s choice comes with a nail clipper, though it only has six tools.

Helpful Review: “Just a great set. I really wanted to purchase it years ago. For the first time in my life, I have the right tools for the job. All the decor is beautiful and the instruments are very sharp and sharp and there is no bending when using them.

3. Best in budget

If you are looking for all the essential manicure tools you need but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this affordable manicure kit costs only $ 10 and boasts over 700 reviews. It comes with 12 manicure and pedicure tools and even skin care tools: nail clipper, nail clipper, diagonal nail clipper, multipurpose scissors, nail file, nail trimmer, one-sided push stick, V-shaped push stick, and a v-shaped push stick. Eyebrow tweezers, picking ears, peeling knife and removing loop needle. His tools fit into a leather-like carrying case that fits in easily into your wallet or suitcase.

Unlike the more expensive options, this set is made of steel, but not more durable stainless steel. While testers say the tools are stable, they also say they are smaller than most manicure tools available on the market.

Helpful Review: “Nail set is very good for the price. I didn’t want to spend so much money in nail salons so I decided to give myself a manicure. With this set it was smooth and provided great results.”

4. Best for gel manicure

If you are looking for a longer manicure over time, this nail polish kit comes with manicure tools like three different nail files, nail fork and buffer, but it also has 10 nail polishes, base coats and tops, and a LED lamp for setting your nail polish. The set even comes with nail art accessories like stickers, gems, nail glue and nail art remover. Reviewers mention that a 36-watt LED lamp takes longer than a typical living room lamp, but works really well if you are patient. The tools are made of steel, though it is unclear if they are stainless steel.

Helpful Review: “Works better than I thought it would. There is. I gave myself Mani / Paddy 3 weeks ago and Heck and everything looks great still!”

5. The best electric manicure set

If your nails need more TLC or you have acrylic or gel nails, an electric manicure set can nourish your nails more intensely. A battery-powered manicure kit comes with 9 attachment heads for smearing, smoothing, filing and styling nails and toe nails and lasts up to three hours in one charge. The handset features a built-in LED light that illuminates your nails while you work, making sure no dots are completed and comes with a zippered storage bag. You can choose from one of three speed settings and reviewers say it works as well as salon tools, especially when it comes to filing nails.

Helpful Review: “I hate to file my nails or do them in general so I was looking for an easier way to do this at home instead of spending $ 40 + on a nail salon … It’s perfect for that. It’s easy to use, I have no experience doing nails. I can watch TV and do it At the same time. Filing is the best part, but (it’s) also good for removing excess skin / fingernail. “