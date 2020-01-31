The 5 best restaurants that opened in January 2020

Gap Year’s aged turbot at Nico

Mamahuhu

Inside Richmond

Why now: Imagine your simple Chinese restaurant in your hometown – and its standard menus like the Happy Family Stir Fries – being reinterpreted by Brandon Jew, the man behind Mister Jiu, who has won a Michelin star.

Eat this: It’s fun to choose your absolute favorite – beef and broccoli? the aforementioned happy family? Kung Pao Chicken? – and see how Jews revised them.

517 Clement St. (Map)

Boutique Crenn X Cubert

SoMa

Why now: Another chef with a Michelin star – Dominique Crenn, who has earned three for her studio of the same name – lets her imagination run wild – here with a pop-up bakery.

Drink this: In the Instagram feed you will find ideas, including classic French boulangerie treats such as a chocolate almond croissant, a croissant bread, Alsatian pans with rum raisins and pain au chocolat.

425 Mission St. (Salesforce Transit Plaza), (map)

Gap year at Nico

Jackson Square

Why now: Gap Year at Nico is the result of an incredibly creative solution to Chef Nico Delaroque’s decision to spend a year in France with his family. whatever he likes.

Eat this: If you’re craving Delaroque’s menu, be sure to familiarize yourself with this report on his favorite city dishes, shared exclusively with InsideHook. Otherwise, try Guevara’s super creative tasting menu. Expect to develop, but at the moment you can find imaginative pieces such as duck with apple and mint.

3228 Sacramento St. (Map)

nightingale

FiDi

Why now: Of all the cultural relics from the 1970s, the Farnbar (as it sounds) deserves a return to the limelight.

Drink this: Definitely the disco punch with Absolut Elyx, loganberry liqueur, dry Riesling and balsamic gastrique.

239 Kearney St. (Map)

Qingshu

Inner sunset

Why now: QingShu’s main course – Malatang – is like a hotpot for everyone – a great introduction to the Inner Sunset. Could it be the next ramen ??? (Probably not, but still worth trying.)

Eat this: You definitely get the malatang. Choose your vegetables (lettuce, spinach, watercress, etc.), your protein (lobster, octopus, squid, crab, etc.) and your soup base, which ranges from the “original pork bone soup” to the tomato base to the cabbage soup in Szechuan.

816 Irving St. (map)