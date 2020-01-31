The 5 best restaurants that opened in LA in January

The elegant Art Deco dining room in the Red Herring

Jennifer Chong

It’s foolish to keep an eye on every restaurant and bar in Los Angeles. But to keep an eye on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work and we are proud to do it. That is why we present Table Stakes, a monthly overview of the five (or so) most important points that have opened their doors wide in the past thirty (or so). Let’s eat.

Although we strive to keep an eye on all new, worthwhile restaurant openings in Los Angeles, our territory is vast, and sometimes the best guys slip through the cracks.

One such place is the Avalon bar, a hidden gem in the back corner of a shopping center in Echo Park. It opened last summer when many well-known chefs also launched new restaurants. Little-known places such as the Bar Avalon also deserve some love: they make a delicious pork chop and an interesting Indian dessert made from carrots and coconut cream that we have always remembered.

It’s one of the five restaurants you’ll find in this month’s table stakes. Also on the menu: The Border Grill girls have opened an all-day shop with a common vampiro taco, and Red Herring’s downtown location serves hearty rolls. But we start with oysters and lamb balls …

About found oyster

Found oyster

Los Feliz

You are here because: You have an appointment with a friend or alone. There aren’t enough cozy bars like the Found Oyster in LA. The place is just the bar and some two peaks that hug the wall. The energy jumps and the friendly waiters and melodies will inspire everyone’s mood.

They keep on eating: The lobster roll is mandatory. They cook the crustaceans and then slowly cook them in a reduction that makes them insanely juicy before packing them in a warm, pillow-like potato roll. With the oysters there is a coriander mignonette, the recipe from Adam Weisblatt’s mother, a fresh variant of a classic sauce. The Tostada is another entertaining article and perhaps the most LA-oriented dish. The mussel soup has a pinch of sherry on it, a nod to Chef Ari Kolender’s Charleston roots. We’ll be back soon to try their little neck shells that were sold out by 7:00 p.m.

4880 Fountain Ave. (Map)

A clearly multicultural distribution in Adamae

Adamae

Echo Park

You are here because: You have dinner with friends. This is a very comfortable and sociable restaurant where you can lean against the upholstered benches and have a chat with your waiter.

You dine on: Dishes like lamb meatballs and whipped goat cheese with harissa have an Afro-Mediterranean flavor, while the kofta and chickpeas all lead you east. The squid lists towards Spain. In other words, the menu has the multicultural stamp that most great restaurants in LA have.

1539 Sunset Blvd. (Map)

Wedge salad at Red Herring impresses (Via Jennifer Chong)

red herring

Downtown

You are here because: You go out with friends. This is a great place for anyone who wants to visit Broad, Walt Disney Hall, etc. At the same time, Seven Grand and the new Alamo Drafthouse cinema are just a stone’s throw away.

You dine on: Bries. There are not enough bries on the menu these days. Chef Dave Woodall uses beautiful, thin cuts that are pan-fried and placed over steamed chickpea hummus. The mackerel and the chocolate cake are other outstanding varieties.

770 Grand Ave. (Map)

Don’t leave Bar Avalon without trying some Mangalitsa pork

Avalon Bar

Echo Park

You are here because: You want a great casual date (for two or more) place to chat about Albert King’s riffs while enjoying delicious food and well-curated wines.

You dine on: The pork chop. Bar Avalon uses a Mangalitsa pig, an Eastern European breed that owner Nathaniel Muñoz calls “Wagyu of Pork”. It contains sensational fat and Muñoz and Co. cut it with pickled green tomatoes and mustard seeds added after they have aged a bit and add some smoke before grilling the bad boy. It is heavenly. Divine too? Your carrot halwa, an Indian-style dessert that gets carrot cake going. They shave carrots and cook them in coconut milk and cardamom and then serve them with whipped coconut cream (that’s how vegan it is).

2112 Sunset Blvd. (Map)

The Vampiro Tacos at SOCALO

SOCALO

Santa Monica

You are here because: Too many reasons. This is the all-day place that Santa Monica needs. Here you can enjoy a quick lunch or breakfast (counter service), a business lunch, drinks (hopping bar), dinner with friends or a juicy brunch.

They keep on eating: Depends on your mood. If you are looking for something healthy, the Ensalada del Campo is a mixed green salad with vegetables and not too much quinoa (we add salmon). It is fresh from the farm, finely dressed and does not give you the feeling that you are eating as healthy as you are. At the other end of the spectrum, the vampirotacos are a Tijuana-inspired dish where they fry the cheese in the tortilla before adding steak, prawns, and a macha salsa that is both spicy and garlic – it’s amazingly delicious.

1920 Santa Monica Blvd. (Map)