The 5 best Seiko men’s watches at Macy’s Sale

When Macy’s makes such a Seiko sale, it’s time to add another one to your collection.

Macy’s

When you buy a new watch, please keep in mind that the price does not matter. A $ 2.5 million watch can look like a Burger King watch, and a Seiko watch under $ 300 can look like a million dollars (OK, maybe a few thousand).

The problem is that some of the best sales happen online, like the Seiko release that’s currently happening at Macy’s, where discounted watches with code get an additional 15% off WINTER, You can purchase an excellent diver or dress up option for up to $ 190 off. However, if you don’t know what these options look like in real life, you may have one of the other options

To help you with this, we have selected five of the best below, whether you are looking for a stainless steel everyday carrier, a night option or a more sporty diver.

Automatic 5 sports watch with stainless steel bracelet

Prospex Diver with Pepsi dial and black silicone strap

Presage dress watch with brown leather strap

Prospex Special-Edition Diver with blue silicone strap

Prospex Diver with a rounded stainless steel housing

Interested but not entirely sold? Buy the rest of the Seiko sale here.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.