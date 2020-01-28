The 5 best TV deals for Super Bowl Week and beyond

This is actually the best time to buy a television.

Safe for Super Bowl (and Oscars) parties. But also for the price. As NerdWallet notes, the current TV models are on the market for almost a year until February, so the price drops naturally.

And 17% of Americans plan to buy a new set during this time (via a survey by NerdWallet / Harris Poll). That’s about 40 million people looking for new sets.

Large screen TVs are all great at this point, and if you find a decent device, you shouldn’t be spending more than a few hundred dollars. For the five displays on sale, we highlight a function or attribute that highlights the respective set. Even if it’s just the ridiculously low price (note: all 4K displays, with the exception of only one, are guaranteed to do so. Arrive before the game on Sunday).

For intelligent viewing: VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75 ″

Sure, you get ultra-bright, deep blacks, more color and four times the resolution of a 1080p screen. However, Vizio also offers built-in Chromecast (so you can easily mirror on the screen), AirPlay 2 support, and voice commands for hands-free viewing. You’ll also save $ 1,000 now.

For small apartments (and wallets): Samsung 50 ″ Class 4K

It is an intelligent LED set with 4K resolution and weighing only 30 pounds (or less than half of the above model). While 50 “seems a bit less than today’s giants, no one will argue with a crisp picture at less than $ 300.

To enjoy the low season: Samsung The Frame

Bad news: you may not get this set before the Super Bowl if you want to buy it cheap (if you’re willing to pay a few hundred more, you can find the same TV on Amazon and Best Buy and get it by Sunday) , If you want to wait, you get an attractive frame (er, frame) that turns your TV into a digital art display when not in use.

For doing everything right: Hisense H6500F Series

Hisense is a 50-year-old Chinese brand that plays a big role in the rest of the world, but is just beginning to make itself felt (last week they hired Dwayne Wade as their first U.S. ambassador, so you’re connected to sports). We saw some of their newer models at the end of last year and were impressed – they are smart devices (supported by Android TV / Google Assistant) that offer rich colors and a minimum of motion blur.

For quality in every size: LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon offers 43-inch models for under $ 300 and 65-inch models for $ 547 (currently 22% off). We bought a LG last year and not only offer surprisingly good sound for such a thin set, but active image adjustment also means that your set can be adapted and improved to meet your current requirements, whether it’s a game, one Film or awards ceremony. The integrated AirPlay 2 also works with your iPhone.

Also buy a soundbar

We mention the sound on the LG devices (it’s good here too), but on most flat panel displays you want to improve your viewing experience with a good soundbar. The best deal we’ve seen so far is this VIZIO modelCurrently $ 130 (vs. $ 180).

