The 5 best weekend bags to wear suits

A man should always have a suit within reach on his weekend trips, unless he is really struggling.

Never know when to impress, do you?

That said, keeping clothes in top shape is not easy unless you bring a separate garment bag. And since we try to keep your baggage and flight costs as low as possible, a hybrid bag is the most convenient way.

By hybrid we mean travel bags (handmade for our purposes here) in which a garment bag is integrated. Two bags in one, or one headache less for your flight.

Blue suit holder for travel bags

This inconspicuous suitsupply bag is ideal for storing your valuable cargo: the exterior is made of cotton canvas, which means that it can withstand any abuse you can get through a lot of crush.

J.Crew Ludlow garment bag

You really can’t go wrong with navy blue cotton canvas. That is why we have offered you another option. The J.Crew Ludlow garment bag is similar to the stitch in that it unfolds and has two practical wing flaps that turn it back into a duffel bag – it’s like magic! Once you have put your suits on securely, you still have enough space to accommodate all other important things like shoes, ties, etc.

Cathys Concepts Monogram Duffle / Garment Bag

If you travel a lot and are absolutely careful not to get a Rando in your pocket, you should put a monogram on it. This tweed version with leather accents feels particularly elegant. The wing flaps of this model are perfect for one pair of shoes (one shoe each), so you want to be extra certain about the pair you bring.

Hook & Albert Garment Weekender

This is for frequent flyers. The Hook & Albert Garment Weekender is an investment, but you have to have it for years to come. The bag also has two spacious front pockets so that you always have your travel equipment at hand and have no problems with TSA.

Stitch Golf UGB garment bag

The best clothing / travel bag hybrid we’ve ever seen comes from a … golf bag manufacturer? That’s right: Stitch Golf’s ingenious new garment bag that rolls up and closes with zips over the two wing flaps you see above to create a makeshift travel bag with enough space for a weekend’s clothing. It packs and unpacks faster than any other bag on this list, and Stitch also offers custom monogramming. It’s the perfect option for summer golf and wedding trips (and also a great gift for groomsmen).

Garment bag Malle

Yes, another canvas bag, but it’s made of waxed canvas so it’s waterproof. This means that all of your expensive, beautiful suits stay dry. And even though this looks like a simple black duffel bag from the outside (there’s nothing wrong with that), after rolling off, you’ll be surprised by a purple interior decorated with ducks (or some kind of winged animal).

