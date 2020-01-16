The 5 LA trails you should choose to hike in 2020

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

California State Parks

January is generally considered the yearly fixed month. It is only natural for a new decade – one with a cool number, not less – to usher in great hopes, big plans and big promises.

There is also a high probability that in January 2020, as in the past ten January, there will be an increase in the gym. It is also likely that by mid-February 2020 (like the last 10) the tea hour totaling happy hour and the meatless Monday of the Apple Pan (which is closed on Mondays, but you got the idea).

Because change is difficult. Self-help gurus and motivational speakers often suggest that you have to redefine the healthy habit to ensure success, not to do something you need to think of as exercise. But it takes Pixar quality imagination to consider iron pumping a game. Hiking, on the other hand, means strolling through a field of poppies or meandering along a babbling brook at sunset. It sounds more like games or something you have to do.

Playing outdoors is where California really shines. Just think of our State Park system, which includes 280 natural wonders, each of which is littered with great hiking trails. You may want to consider purchasing an annual pass to inspire yourself regularly. Below we have put together five of the hikes we hoped for 2020 – and you should too.

Point to Mugu in Ventura County

Point Mugu

Ventura County

We’ve had a lot of rain lately, which means it would be nice to sit by a waterfall, breathe in the fresh air, and listen to the soothing sounds of water on rocks. To get to this point, take the bottom loop of the Satwiwa Loop Trail. The top loop is a one mile stretch that leads up Boney Mountain. The lower loop is two miles and takes you to a waterfall.

Will Rogers State Park

Will Rogers State Park

Pacific palisades

Temescule Canyon is our city walk, but it gets crowded. In the meantime, Will Rogers is right next door and the higher parking fees make for more loneliness – here the annual pass is worth its weight in gold. For a good trail run, you can take the Inspiration Loop to the end of the backbone trail that takes you to the Santa Monica Mountains, where you should stop unless you feel very ambitious. On a clear day, you can see the freshly snowed San Gabriels and the Santa Susanas.

Santa Susana Pass State Park

Santa Susana Pass State Park

Santa Clarita

It’s been four years since we did this hike, but the scenic diversity is quite large. They have sandstone peaks, good heights, shady valleys and extensive fields. The view of the Santa Monica Mountains is breathtaking.

Placerita Canyon State Park

Placerita Canyon State Park

Newhall

There are six hiking trails in the Placerita Gorge, some of which offer shade and lie by a stream where miners searched for gold. The waterfall hike seems to be closed at the moment, but the Los Pinetos Trail is an almost ten kilometer climb to the summit.

Antelope Poppy Reserve

Antelope Poppy Reserve

Lancaster

If you haven’t seen a poppy bloom at Antelope Poppy Reserve yet, you should know that it does justice to its Instagram mania (March through April, but check first). Just make sure you have a day off during the week if you can. You have to arrive a little earlier to be able to park, and the bloom occurs in the morning and lasts until noon. During this time, the grassy hills appear with a bright orange tone.